Paula Abdul Celebrates Official Opening Of Her New Residency "Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl" At Flamingo Las Vegas

After the show, a private party was held at Interlude Casino Lounge at The Cromwell. There, Abdul and friends stepped onto a red carpet before dancing the night away and celebrating at the official after party.

Sponsored by Pepsi and Ketel One, the evening's festivities gave guests a VIP experience for the newest residency at Flamingo Las Vegas.

Tickets are still available for the dates listed below:

Nov. 26, 28 – 30

Dec. 17, 19-21, 23 – 24, 27 – 28, 31

Jan. 1, 3 – 4

"Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl" performs at 8 p.m. in the showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas, with a limited number of meet and greet packages available for purchase. Tickets start at $69 (additional service fees apply) and are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469 or online at ticketmaster.com/paulaabdul. For groups of 10 or more call (866) 574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.

About Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the recently renovated Flamingo Rooms and Suites, as well as new Bunk Bed Rooms and Suites. The historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool Dayclub, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including brother-sister duo Donny & Marie, Paula Abdul, Piff The Magic Dragon and the late-night adult revue X Burlesque. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

