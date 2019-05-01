Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl The Las Vegas Residency Announces Dates At Flamingo Las Vegas

"It's a real thrill to have the iconic Flamingo Las Vegas welcome me to their stage," said Paula Abdul. "After 30 years as an entertainer, I can't think of any better place to showcase my love for performing than Las Vegas."

Having been a force in the music industry since her debut album Forever Your Girl hit the charts in 1988, Paula Abdul is the first female to ever receive four No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles off a debut album. One of those singles, and arguably Abdul's most recognized hit, "Straight Up," is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year. After first making her mark as a Los Angeles Lakers cheerleader and choreographer, Abdul focused her talents on music. Her debut album, Forever Your Girl, hit No. 1 on the Billboard 200 in 1989, completing a record 64-week climb to the top spot. The album also generated four No. 1 Billboard Hot 100 singles in 1989-90, a first for a debut. Her 1991 LP, Spellbound, also topped the Billboard 200 and spun off two more Hot 100 No. 1s. As she gained a new generation of fans as a judge on American Idol, she added a No. 2 hit, "Dance Like There's No Tomorrow," on the Dance Club Songs chart in 2008 with then-fellow judge Randy Jackson. In Abdul's 30-plus year career, she has earned six No. 1 songs, eight Top 10 and 15 hits on the Billboard Hot 100. In 2018, Abdul traveled the U.S. for the sold-out "Straight Up PAULA!" tour, her first solo headlining tour in over 25 years. To date, Abdul ranks No. 10 on Billboard's All Time Top 200 Albums by Women.

"Paula Abdul is a phenomenal talent with a celebrated history of record-breaking hit songs, and she has garnered a long list of extraordinary accomplishments since hitting the world's stage," said Eileen Moore, president of Flamingo Las Vegas. "We are extremely excited to welcome Paula to our family of superstar entertainers, and we are certain "Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl" will have guests on their feet and dancing in the aisles."

Tickets are available Saturday, May 4 for the dates listed below:

Aug. 13, 15 – 17

Oct. 22, 24 – 26

Nov. 26, 28 – 30

Dec. 23 – 24, 27 – 28, 31

Jan. 1, 3 – 4

"Paula Abdul: Forever Your Girl" performs at 8 p.m. in the showroom at Flamingo Las Vegas, with a limited number of meet and greet packages available for purchase. Tickets start at $69 (additional service fees apply) and are available at any Las Vegas Caesars Entertainment Box Office, by calling 702-777-2782 or 855-234-7469 or online at ticketmaster.com/paulaabdul. For groups of 10 or more call (866) 574-3851 or email EntertainmentGroupSales@Caesars.com.

Flamingo Las Vegas

Located in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip, Flamingo Las Vegas is a true desert oasis. The center-Strip resort features more than 3,500 guest rooms and suites, including the FAB rooms and the award-winning Flamingo GO Rooms and Mini Suites. Celebrating its 70th anniversary at the end of 2016, the historic hotel-casino is home to a sprawling 15-acre pool and wildlife habitat complete with waterfalls, mature island vegetation and tropical wildlife, three distinctive pools including the adult GO Pool Dayclub, and several outdoor wedding gardens. Flamingo Las Vegas offers a wide variety of dining options with eateries such as Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville, Center Cut Steakhouse and Mexican hot spot Carlos 'n Charlie's. The resort also hosts an all-star line-up of entertainers including brother-sister duo Donny & Marie, Paula Abdul, Piff The Magic Dragon and the late-night adult revue X Burlesque. Flamingo Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit flamingolasvegas.com or the Caesars Entertainment Las Vegas media room. Find Flamingo Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram.

