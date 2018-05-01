Paula Burr to Lead Analytics for DEG

Burr will guide DEG's team of analysts in optimizing brands' digital channels and better understanding their customers through both quantitative and qualitative analysis. DEG's analysts work as members of integrated agency teams that define the data strategy and arm strategists with the consumer insight to outperform the competition.

"What's always set DEG apart is our ability to transform data into actionable insights for our clients," said John Stauffer, Managing Director of Strategic Planning and Channel Strategy. "Paula's hiring will continue to strengthen our advanced analytics offering, and her experience in retail and ecommerce will give our teams an incredible advantage as we grow and compete on a global scale."

Burr brings more than 20 years of analytics, retail, and ecommerce experience to the position, having led teams in web development, customer experience, analytics, testing and optimization, and consumer research. Prior to DEG, Paula worked for a number of major brands, including Payless Shoes, Sprint, Sam's Club, and American Century Investments.

"I have always been passionate about telling customers' stories, and those stories begin and end with data," Burr said. "What drew me to DEG was the agency's data-first approach and the opportunity to work with talented teams across every channel to tell those stories. I look forward to continuing the growth of DEG's analytics practice and developing new and exciting ways to engage customers."

About DEG

One of the fastest-growing companies in the country, DEG is a full-service digital agency delivering marketing messages that connect and resonate at the moment of greatest impact. DEG aims to best understand its clients' customers and utilizes the creative application of technology to target them with the most relevant and actionable content. The agency partners with flagship brands such as Purina, AMC Theatres, Ferrellgas, Hallmark, and Nikon. DEG can be found at www.degdigital.com and on Twitter @DEGdigital.

