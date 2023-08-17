Paula Cole's Classic Album "This Fire" Set to Ignite Vinyl Collections for the First Time

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Paula Cole fans rejoice! The Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter's iconic album "This Fire" is set to blaze its way onto vinyl for the first time ever. The much-anticipated vinyl release is scheduled for September 22nd on Slow Down Sounds, bringing the timeless masterpiece to fans and music lovers in a whole new way.  Pre Order Vinyl Here

Originally released in 1996, "This Fire" solidified Paula Cole's status as a pioneering force in the music industry. She is the first woman to be solely nominated in her own right for the Grammy award for Producer of the Year for her brilliant production work on  "This Fire". The album, featuring hit singles such as "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait," captivated audiences with its introspective lyrics, soulful melodies, and Cole's unmistakable powerhouse vocals. Paula opened cultural confines and broke glass ceilings, demonstrating an unparalleled talent for blending elements of pop, rock, folk and jazz to create her intricate sound.

To commemorate the vinyl release, Slow Down Sounds will issue three color variants. The options include a fiery red edition, a translucent blue edition, and classic black. Each variant encapsulates the spirit, passion, and dynamic sound of the album.

The original album, which was mastered by the legendary Bob Ludwig, has undergone meticulous vinyl mastering by the esteemed Kevin Gray at Cohearent Audio. Gray's expertise in the art of vinyl mastering ensures that every delicate nuance and raw emotion of Cole's music is faithfully captured in the vinyl format.

To guarantee the highest level of quality, the vinyl pressing was entrusted to Record Technology Inc. (RTI), renowned for their commitment to excellence and their craftsmanship in producing top-notch records.

Paula continues to record and tour with an entire catalog on her independent label, 675 Records. Expect an update on 2024 tour dates and new music releases at PaulaCole.com.

Paula Cole fans and music enthusiasts alike are encouraged to mark their calendars for September 22nd, when "This Fire" will be available on vinyl for the very first time.

Pre Order Vinyl Here

About Paula Cole: Paula Cole is a Grammy Award-winning artist known for her soulful vocals and introspective lyrics. With hits like "Where Have All the Cowboys Gone?" and "I Don't Want to Wait," Cole has left an indelible mark on the music industry. Paula Cole continues to captivate audiences with her powerful performances and her unwavering dedication to her craft.

About Slow Down Sounds: Slow Down Sounds is the fully indie record label and artist services company founded by industry veteran Tom 'grover' Biery. SDS is known for their commitment to quality vinyl reissues. As a former executive at Warner Bros. Records, "This Fire" was one of the most important releases Grover ever had the pleasure of working on. It is an honor to finally release it on vinyl!

