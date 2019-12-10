Paula Deen to Open New Restaurant at OWA in Foley, Ala.

The most recent Paula Deen's Family Kitchen will be located at OWA ( oh-wah ), a 520-acre entertainment destination in Foley, Alabama owned and operated by The Poarch Band of Creek Indians. This 8,000 square foot restaurant will be modeled after Paula's previous locations with seating for 290 guests.

"We have seen such great success with our original Family Kitchen in the Smoky Mountains," said Paula Deen, celebrity chef, best-selling author, television personality and restaurateur. "My Grandma Paul taught me how to make the most incredible southern dishes, and now I get to bring them to my friends in Foley, Alabama!"

At Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, guests will enjoy sharing endless bowls of mouthwatering traditional southern favorites, including a bounty of chicken and dumplings, Paula's famous Southern Fried Chicken, old-fashioned southern meatloaf, mac and cheese, candied yams, and Ooey Gooey Butter Cake for dessert.

"The southern hospitality and family-style atmosphere have always been the perfect fit for OWA," said Kristin Hellmich, OWA's Director of Marketing/PR. "Paula Deen's Family Kitchen has been our most anticipated addition, and we are so thrilled to open its doors to our community."

The restaurant will provide more than 150 jobs to the area, as well as sales tax revenue that will contribute to the local economy in Foley. Positions include executive chefs, managers, line cooks, prep cooks, bakers, dishwashers, bussers, bartenders, servers, hosts, and retail sales associates.

Upon entering the restaurant, guests will be welcomed by the iconic gift shop featured in each restaurant. Plenty of gift options from Paula's brand will be available for purchase starting at 8am on Dec. 16. The restaurant will open its doors for lunch seating at 11am. Full details of the Grand Opening and book signing can be found at VisitOWA.com/Events. For more information about Paula Deen's Family Kitchen, please visit PaulaDeensFamilyKitchen.com.

About Paula Deen: Paula Deen is a restaurateur, television personality, New York Times' Best-Selling author, and American icon, living in Savannah, Georgia, with her husband, Michael Groover.

After starting her professional cooking career with her home-based catering company, The Bag Lady, Paula opened a small restaurant at a Best Western motel, The Lady, which eventually became her flagship restaurant with Bobby and Jamie, The Lady and Sons, five years later. Following the immediate acclaim of her restaurant, she published her first cookbook, 1998's The Lady and Sons Savannah Country Cookbook, made an appearance on QVC, and in 1999, USA Today food critic Jerry Shriver named The Lady and Sons "International Meal of the Year." Since then, she's hosted multiple television shows, written 18 more books, and opened five new restaurants with two more on the way. Her newest book, Paula Deen's Southern Baking, was released nationwide in September 2019.

Paula has been fortunate to develop product lines for everything from the kitchen and home to clothing, beauty, games, and pet foods and treats. Ever grateful for all she has been blessed with, Paula and her family continue to give back to the community. In 2012, Paula launched The Bag Lady Foundation, supporting issues of hunger that affect women and families across the country.

About OWA: OWA has become known as a world-class entertainment destination owned and operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Its authentic design celebrates the destinations rural roots and the area's natural beauty. The name OWA, which translates to "big water" in the Muscogee Creek language, was inspired by the 14-acre lake at the center of this unique development. OWA has the feel of a small Southern town that evolved through time with distinct districts, such as Downtown OWA and The Park at OWA, its amusement park.

OWA's 150-room Marriott TownePlace Suites is open to the public, as well as its 14-acre amusement park. The Park at OWA features more than 20 rides, in-park dining, a brand new splash pad and a variety of midway games. Enjoy retail and dining amenities admission-free in Downtown OWA. Check VisitOWA.com for full details and the latest events.

