Paula Deen's Family Kitchen to Open at OWA In Foley, Alabama

"OWA has continued to build upon its vision of creating an authentic southern resort by sourcing top notch shopping, dining and entertainment experiences," said Greg Rawls, Director of Business Development for Creek Indian Enterprises/OWA. He continued, "Adding a family-style restaurant to OWA's ever expanding lineup creates even more excitement for our guests. From the 6+ million annual leisure travelers and sports teams to our ever supportive locals, Paula Deen's Family Kitchen delivers quality food, service, and experience at a great value that everyone can enjoy."

"I'm so looking forward to teaming up with the Poarch Band of Creek Indians and Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment to bring the newest Paula Deen's Family Kitchen to my fans living in or visiting Orange Beach, Gulf Shores and Foley, Alabama," said Deen. "Everyone in my family just loves going to the beach and participating in the family entertainment at OWA. Together we will provide a truly memorable experience for folks who enjoy delicious Southern comfort food, family vacations and great entertainment."

OWA is one of the diverse business holdings of the Poarch Band of Creek Indians, Alabama's only federally recognized Tribe. Poarch's Chairwoman and CEO Stephanie Bryan noted, "We have always believed that fun, family and great food are the recipe for a wonderful vacation experience. It is exciting that one of the South's most famous restaurateurs is now part of the OWA experience and I know that our visitors will really enjoy getting to actually taste her special food that they have seen in cookbooks and on TV."

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen exemplifies traditional Southern hospitality and brings her famous family recipes, including Paula Deen's Southern Fried Chicken, to the restaurant table. "I have selected my favorite recipes to serve to my guests' family-style in an atmosphere just like my home. It's all you can eat, so come hungry y'all!" said Deen. The Foley restaurant is the latest announcement in a rapidly growing expansion of the Paula Deen's Family Kitchen brand, which also has locations in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Fairview, Texas and San Antonio, Texas.

The restaurant will be accompanied by a retail store featuring items that have been hand-selected by Paula Deen to reflect her gracious taste and Savannah's rich cultural heritage. Many of her favorite products will only be found in the retail store inside of Paula Deen's Family Kitchen restaurants.

Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment and its subsidiary, PD Restaurants, LLC, bring more than 150 years of collective experience in the restaurant, hospitality and entertainment worlds to this special project in Foley, Alabama.

"We are confident that the consistent high-quality food and service of Paula Deen's Family Kitchen will be warmly embraced year around by the regional visitors and sports teams as well as residents of Gulf Shores, Orange Beach and Foley, Alabama alike," said Rajat Shah, founder and CEO of Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment.

About Paula Deen:

Paula Deen has sold over 11 million copies of her 18 cookbooks. The Lady & Sons, the Savannah, Georgia, restaurant Paula founded with her sons, Jamie and Bobby Deen, remains one of the country's most popular regional restaurants. Launched in 2012, Paula's non-profit, Paula Deen's The Bag Lady Foundation, works tirelessly towards their mission to improve the well-being, health, and independence of women, children and families by focusing on nourishment and nurturing. In 2015, Paula premiered her first show on EVINE, an at-home shopping network, and competed in the twenty-first season of ABC's hit show "Dancing with the Stars." Her 2017 cookbook, At the Southern Table with Paula Deen, features 150 classic recipes and debuted at #1 on Amazon's Hot New Releases for Cookbooks. During the last couple of years, Paula has opened five new restaurants, including Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pigeon Forge, TN; Myrtle Beach, SC; Fairview, TX; San Antonio, TX; and Paula Deen's Creek House in Savannah, GA. She recently launched her new syndicated lifestyle show, Positively Paula, as well as a brand-new website. Deen's robust social media following includes Facebook (4,572,949 likes), Twitter (1.45 million followers), Instagram (164,000 followers), and Pinterest (289,246 followers). Paula Deen Ventures is headquartered in Savannah, Georgia, with offices in New York and Tennessee. To learn more about Paula, visit PaulaDeen.com.

About OWA®

OWA has become known as a world-class entertainment destination owned and operated by the Poarch Band of Creek Indians. Its authentic design celebrates the destinations rural roots and the area's natural beauty. The name OWA, which translates to "big water" in the Muscogee Creek language, was inspired by the 14-acre lake at the center of this unique development. OWA has the feel of a small Southern town that evolved through time with distinct districts, such as Downtown OWA and "The Park at OWA," its amusement park.

OWA's 150-room Marriott TownePlace Suites is now open to the public, as well as its 14-acre amusement park. The Park at OWA features more than 20 rides, in-park dining, and a variety of midway games. Enjoy retail and dining amenities admission-free in Downtown OWA. Check VisitOWA.com for full details and the latest events.

About the Poarch Band of Creek Indians

The Poarch Band of Creek Indians is the only federally recognized Indian Tribe in the state of Alabama, operating as a sovereign nation with its own system of government and bylaws. The Tribe operates a variety of economic enterprises, which employ thousands of area residents. For more information, visit: pci-nsn.gov.

About Phoenix Hospitality and Entertainment, Inc.

Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment, www.phoenixhe.com, is one of the top emerging hospitality and entertainment companies in the United States. The company is focused on bringing the "next" level of family and group dining, retail and entertainment to your community. Phoenix Hospitality & Entertainment works closely with celebrity and athletic brands to create and establish multi-generational experiences.

