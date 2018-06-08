Paula Gold-Williams Receives National Leadership Award

Keystone honored the following individuals as examples of its vision for individuals and companies rising above entrenched positions and reaching common higher ground:

Paula Gold-Williams , President & CEO, CPS Energy

, President & CEO, CPS Energy Andrea Mitchell , Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, NBC News

, Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent, NBC News Andrew Steer , President and CEO, World Resources Institute

, President and CEO, World Resources Institute Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards

"I am humbled to be recognized with such a distinguished group of thought leaders," said Paula Gold-Williams, President & CEO of CPS Energy. "At CPS Energy, collaborating externally with our peers, partners and customers is equally as important as working within our organizations. We therefore remain dedicated to innovation and are committed to staying ahead of the evolving needs of our customers and the fast-changing energy industry. Our strategy of constructive dialogue with others continues to help us find new collaborative and creative solutions."

"Throughout Keystone's history, we have urged leaders in the public, private, and nongovernmental organization (NGO) sectors to work together to find collaborative solutions that deliver lasting results. Our awardees — this year and over the past quarter century of the Keystone Leadership Awards — not only heeded that call, but have joined us in embodying this fundamental idea," said Christine Scanlan, President and CEO of the Keystone Policy Center. "Our awardees are each an outstanding example of Keystone's mission in action — and proof that collaboration can lead to progress when all other efforts have failed."

The 25th anniversary of the Keystone Leadership Awards also included tributes to past awardees.

Keystone established its Leadership Awards program in 1994 to recognize extraordinary leadership by individuals and companies whose work embraces the model, spirit, and mission of Keystone.

ABOUT KEYSTONE POLICY CENTER

The Keystone Policy Center has worked at the forefront of public policy and dispute resolution for more than 40 years. From energy to education and health to sustainability, Keystone's work has shaped public policy debates at local, state, and national levels. Keystone's exceptional combination of experience and expertise have led to groundbreaking progress and lasting solutions when all other efforts have failed.

ABOUT CPS ENERGY

Established in 1860, CPS Energy is the nation's largest public power, natural gas and electric company, providing safe, reliable, and competitively-priced service to 804,000 electric and 343,000 natural gas customers in San Antonio and portions of seven adjoining counties. Our customers' combined energy bills rank among the lowest of the nation's 20 largest cities – while generating $7 billion in revenue for the City of San Antonio for more than seven decades. As a trusted and strong Community partner, we continuously focus on job creation, economic development and educational investment. True to our People First philosophy, we are powered by our skilled workforce, whose commitment to the community is demonstrated through our employees' volunteerism in giving back to our city and programs aimed at bringing value to our customers. CPS Energy is among the top public power wind energy buyers in the nation and number one in Texas for solar generation.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/paula-gold-williams-receives-national-leadership-award-300662540.html

SOURCE CPS Energy