NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paula J. Prezioso, MD is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Pinnacle Lifetime Achiever in the field of Medicine as a Pediatrician and Professor of Pediatric Medicine at NYU School of Medicine.

Dr. Prezioso has been serving the children of New York City for over 31 years, currently caring for patients at Pediatric Associates of NYC where she has been seeing patients in the Manhattan office since 1991. Pediatric Associates of NYC has been delivering expert and compassionate care to adolescents for 71 years. This private practice prides themselves on always being available for their patients, actively encouraging healthy child rearing practice and providing counseling services for all types of adolescent concerns. Offering weekly classes and seminars in conjunction with traditional care options, Pediatric Associates of NYC represents many years of advanced training and innovative care.

Beginning her education at Georgetown University, Dr Prezioso earned her Bachelors of Science in Biology in 1983. She completed her Medical Degree at SUNY Downstate in 1987, during this time she interned at NYU Bellevue resulting in a residency offer where Dr. Prezioso was selected as Chief Resident for the 1990-1991 cycles. Dr. Prezioso is certified by the American Board of Pediatrics and is a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. She specializes in Adolescent Medicine, Development and Behavioral Disorders as well as eating disorders.

Dr. Prezioso is a Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics at NYU School of Medicine and is the Outpatient Site Director for the Pediatric Clerkship. For her contribution to the field of Pediatric Medicine, Dr. Prezioso was awarded the elite honor of recognition by Castle Connolly Top Doctors in which she has been placed in their Doctor Online Directory which services the nation by providing a compilation of top healthcare professionals for citizens to explore.

