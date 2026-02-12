Paula J. Wyatt of Wyatt Law Firm Achieves Over a Decade of San Antonio Super Lawyers Honors

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wyatt Law Firm announces that founding partner, Paula J. Wyatt, has received another Super Lawyers recognition for the years 2014-2025. This marks over a decade of consistent peer-reviewed acknowledgment in the field of Texas personal injury law for Ms. Wyatt, whose legal career spans more than 40 years.

This repeated recognition from Super Lawyers shows Wyatt Law Firm's dedication to providing comprehensive personal injury representation and employing forward-thinking approaches to client support. The firm's foundational principle revolves around understanding the significant human impact of personal injuries and fatalities, a perspective validated by this ongoing peer evaluation that considers not only case outcomes but also professional achievement and ethical conduct. Ms. Wyatt's background as a former chief felony prosecutor contributes a distinct trial proficiency to personal injury cases, offering clients the benefit of an attorney who comprehends courtroom dynamics from multiple viewpoints.

"Being a fighter for justice isn't what I do, it's who I am," said Ms. Wyatt. "We are here to tell you that no one should feel lost, voiceless, or confused about how to fight back following an injury. You are not powerless!"

The firm's innovative "whole health recovery support" model extends beyond conventional legal services, addressing clients' broader needs throughout their recovery process. This multi-year peer validation highlights the firm's standing as a reliable choice for clients confronting catastrophic injuries from a truck accident or wrongful death occurred across Texas. Such recognition enhances the firm's capacity to attract high-stakes cases, assuring prospective clients that their attorney has earned the respect of the legal community year after year.

Ms. Wyatt's legal expertise covers a broad spectrum of cases, including:

Wrongful death incidents

Trucking accidents

Aviation disasters

Oil Field Injuries

Carbon monoxide exposure

Defective industrial products

Car Accidents

Wrongful Death

Ms. Wyatt's involvement in leadership roles on steering committees for significant consolidated cases, such as Alaska Airlines Flight 261 and Texas Ford/Firestone litigation, further proves that Wyatt Law Firm as a key resource for complex, multi-plaintiff litigation. Her engaging presentation style and trial proficiency also make her a frequent speaker at legal events, where she shares her knowledge with fellow legal professionals. Ms. Wyatt's Super Lawyers designation is complemented by other acknowledgments that show what a pillar she truly is to her community:

AV Preeminent peer-review rating from Martindale-Hubbell, the highest possible rating for ethical standards and legal ability.

Membership in both the Million Dollar Advocates Forum and Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum.

Recognition as one of the Top 25 National Women Trial Lawyers.

Inclusion in The National Trial Lawyers Top 100.

Acknowledgment as one of the 10 Best Female Attorneys by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys.

With a track record of recovering over $1 billion for clients since 1990, Wyatt Law Firm continues its commitment to justice and client advocacy. Individuals and families seeking legal personal injury representation in San Antonio and all of Texas for serious personal injury matters are invited to explore the Wyatt Law Firm's services to learn more.

Wyatt Law Firm is a San Antonio and Texas based personal injury law firm founded in 1990, with over 30 years of experience serving Texas accident victims and families nationwide. The firm has recovered over $1 billion for clients through compassionate, aggressive legal representation in cases involving car accidents, truck accidents, slip and falls, workplace injuries, and other serious incidents caused by negligence. The firm is committed to delivering exceptional legal representation and whole health recovery support, relentlessly pursuing maximum compensation and justice for injured clients. For more information, visit https://www.wyattlawfirm.com/.

