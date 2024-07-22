Paula McKay Joins ProspectCloud as Vice President of Client Success

Former GMAC Director of Client Success will Lead Development of Personalized Communication Strategies to Boost Student Engagement and Enrollment

WESTON, Fla., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ProspectCloud, a specialized lead research organization focused on the higher education sector, has welcomed Paula McKay to serve as the firm's Vice President of Client Success.

Paula McKay, Vice President of Client Success for ProspectCloud

Formerly the Director of Client Success at the Graduate Management Admissions Council (GMAC), Paula brings over twenty years of expertise in strategic leadership and client management to further enhance ProspectCloud's service offerings. During her tenure at GMAC, Paula established a robust client success department and led several initiatives that greatly improved customer outcomes and experience.

In her new role, Paula will leverage ProspectCloud's expertise in candidate sourcing and screening while working closely with partner institutions. She will develop tailored, personalized communication strategies aimed at increasing student engagement and enrollment. Paula's extensive experience in higher education marketing will be pivotal in identifying and nurturing relationships with key stakeholders, thereby enhancing ProspectCloud's core services.

"Paula's remarkable track record in leading product management and client success initiatives makes her an invaluable addition to our team," said Oren Pinhas, CEO of ProspectCloud. "Her strategic insights and commitment to excellence are exactly what we need to propel our mission forward."

"Joining ProspectCloud presents a wonderful opportunity to apply my skills and experience where they can produce the most impact," said McKay. "ProspectCloud's commitment to innovation and excellence aligns perfectly with my passion for education and my dedication to helping clients achieve their goals."

About ProspectCloud

ProspectCloud is a specialized lead research organization providing custom market research and analysis, lead information, and communications consulting for technology, political, business, healthcare and higher education clients. We help our clients discover the deeper connective tissue between their best customers to identify and source their ideal sales contacts. We curate leads with strong intent and help our clients humanize the sales funnel to create authentic relationships between brands and customers.

Higher Education Practice

The "learner first" mission of ProspectCloud's higher education practice facilitates a mutualistic relationship that serves our clients' most valued stakeholder: prospective students. Working with ProspectCloud, graduate school enrollment, admissions and marketing leaders unlock new recruitment pipelines with high quality prospective students and build authentic connections between the pre-active student, the employer community and their university. ProspectCloud has helped over 1,000 MBA, specialized Masters, and Executive Education programs increase yield, bolster classroom diversity, and reduce student acquisition costs.

