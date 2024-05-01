Paulaner USA Announces Its 'Big Cans For Big Heroes' Campaign

Paulaner USA Salutes Our Military Through A New Partnership With The Non-Profit Organization, Operation Homefront

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulaner USA, the exclusive importer of the legendary Paulaner in the United States, is excited to announce its Big Cans for Big Heroes national campaign in support of Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization dedicated to building strong, stable and secure military families. From May 1st through June 30th, Paulaner USA will contribute a portion of its sales to the non-profit organization, while rallying its dedicated fanbase to join in supporting Operation Homefront's mission. This initiative coincides with the continuing roll-out of the Paulaner Münchner Lager 19.2 oz large can, a fan-favorite at concerts, sporting events, as well as at military bases nationwide.

Paulaner USA is excited to announce its Big Cans for Big Heroes national campaign in support of Operation Homefront, a non-profit organization dedicated to building strong, stable, and secure military families.

Supporting the military and first responders is a longstanding tradition for Paulaner USA, with a proud history of honoring those who have served in the military or contributed to their local communities. Steve Hauser, CEO, and President of Paulaner USA, says, "As we approach Memorial Day, we feel it's important to recognize the overall significance of this holiday and honor our military men and women who serve our country, and not just celebrate the kickoff of summer."

Hauser continues, "Paulaner USA's support of Operation Homefront underscores our dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of military families across the nation. Our Big Cans for Big Heroes campaign was designed with this goal in mind and we are proud to partner with an incredible organization such as Operation Homefront, which provides vital assistance to those who have served their country selflessly."

"Operation Homefront is immensely grateful for this partnership with Paulaner USA. While the month of May is traditionally marked by celebrations honoring the dedication and sacrifice of our nation's military service members and their families, the support generated through the Big Cans for Big Heroes campaign will allow Operation Homefront to provide critical programming and other vital resources to this special and deserving group of our fellow citizens year-round, ensuring we are there for them in their time of need for all they have done for all of us in our nation's time of need," says Brig Gen Robert Thomas, USAF, Retired, President and COO of Operation Homefront.

Operation Homefront has proudly served America's military families since 2002, offering relief and recurring family support programs to help these individuals overcome short-term difficulties so they don't become long-term hardships. Through an array of valuable and life-changing programs that address the specific immediate and ongoing support needs they experience, Operation Homefront is able to help military families successfully navigate many of the unique challenges inherent in military life.

The Paulaner Münchner Lager 19.2 oz cans made its official debut late last year and has since exploded in popularity, becoming a favorite at minor league baseball stadiums and sports arenas nationwide. The new, taller can offers the ultimate convenience factor for consumers looking for a great quality bier that they can grab, go, and enjoy. Plus, it is Paulaner's first ever 19.2 oz can.

On the topic of firsts, Paulaner Münchner Lager was among the first bier that German brewmasters brought to the city's Bavarian taps. It's a true classic, with its clear gold sparkling hue and crowned by a pure white head. A bier which always goes down well: mild, elegant malts, with a hint of sweetness and hops in the background. This Munich bier is ideal to accompany spareribs and spicy dishes.

Since 1634, Paulaner has been dedicated to the art of brewing and strictly follows the Reinheitsgebot, Germany's beer purity law. Today, Paulaner continues to offer a wide array of beer styles, including the Paulaner Münchner Lager, all created using a handful of select, high quality ingredients.

More information about can be found at www.paulanerusa.com or follow us on:

Paulaner USA Instagram: @Paulanerusa https://www.instagram.com/paulanerusa/

Paulaner USA Facebook: @Paulanerusa www.facebook.com/paulanerusa

For more information on how to get involved and support Operation Homefront, visit www.OperationHomefront.org .

About Paulaner USA

Paulaner USA is headquartered in White Plains, New York, and imports Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Tsingtao and Fuller's. More information can be found at http://paulanerusa.com .

About Paulaner

The Paulaner Brewery is one of the largest breweries in Munich, Bavaria in Germany and is part of the Paulaner Brewery Group. The Paulaner Brewery Group unites the brands Paulaner, Hacker-Pschorr, Auer Bräu, Hopf and Thurn and Taxis. Since 1634, Paulaner has represented the finest brewing tradition for top quality crafted beer specialties in Germany and world-wide. Founded (and still being brewed) in Munich, Paulaner and Hacker-Pschorr are two of the six brands allowed to be served at the world-famous Oktoberfest.

About Operation Homefront:

Operation Homefront is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to build strong, stable, and secure military families so that they can thrive – not simply struggle to get by – in the communities they have worked so hard to protect. Recognized for superior performance by leading independent charity oversight groups, 83 percent of Operation Homefront expenditures go directly to programs that support tens of thousands of military families each year. Operation Homefront provides critical financial assistance, transitional and permanent housing, and family support services to prevent short-term needs from turning into chronic, long-term struggles. Thanks to the generosity of our donors and the support from thousands of volunteers, Operation Homefront proudly serves America's military families. For more information, visit OperationHomefront.org .

Media Contact:

Kelley DeVincentis

973-650-7663

[email protected]

SOURCE Paulaner USA