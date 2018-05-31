Pauline Bag Releases Patent-Pending Upside-Down T-Shape Drink Carrier

LOS ANGELES, May 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Pauline Bag, a cup carrier company, has introduced its exclusive patents apply and pending cup holder to the public. The one of a kind design makes carrying coffee or soda easy. The users are able to carry drinks without direct contact with the hot or cold cups, eliminating the need to carry the cup with two hands, or hold the cup by the rim.

Pauline Bag's CFO Michelle Lee said, "This is a game changer to the fast food industry, as people want a fast, fun, and convenient way to carry their drinks. Best of all, it takes up minimum storage space for both the restaurants and the consumers. The bag folds away, and can fit into a purse or a pocket."

Pauline Bag holds each drink individually. Simply slide the cup into the opening, pull up the handle, and the carrier is ready to go. Multiple cups can be handled at the same time, whether there are two, three, four, or five cups. Pauline Bag is a perfect companion for takeout drinks.

About the company:

Pauline Bag is a cup carrier company based in Los Angeles, CA. Pauline Bag has designed, and produced cup carriers in different sizes and thickness. Customization is available for restaurants and coffee shops throughout the United States.

Ted Wang

Pauline Bag

(213) 973-7456

196153@email4pr.com

