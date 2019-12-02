Pauline Miller Joins Compass Development As Managing Director

"I'm thrilled to have joined the Compass leadership team, after having brought Brightstar under the Compass umbrella one year ago. Compass is paving the way for the future of real estate brokerages. By recruiting best-in-class real estate professionals, marketing support, and architectural personnel combined with cutting-edge technology; Compass New Development empowers new homes sales teams to perform with the highest of professional standards. Compass offers a truly competitive advantage in the new development space, which I am thrilled to be able to share with my clients," said Miller

"Miller built Brightstar into one of Atlanta's most successful new-homes sales and marketing groups by understanding the needs of both developers and buyers, and earned their respect with her selling success," said Beth Butler, Compass' Director of New Development – Southeast. "Compass is thrilled to have her on board in our Development Division with her expertise and solid reputation in the marketplace."

Throughout her career, Miller has transacted nearly 18,000 homes for over $4 billion in sales. Prior to founding Brightstar, she served as Senior Vice President of venerable new homes company, Morris and Raper Realtors. Throughout her career, she has provided sales and marketing services across the southeast in Georgia, Tennessee, Alabama and North Carolina.

Miller is a member of the Atlanta Realtors Association, Power Women in Building and GHBA. Outside of the office, her love for urban planning, architecture and art history beckons her to travel throughout the US, Canada and Europe for both business and pleasure.

About Compass Development Division

From project inception to building sellout, Compass Development Division partners with the world's most forward-thinking developers and innovative architects through the lifespan of a project. Leveraging tenured expertise and the industry's most powerful technological resources, we provide strategic advice for record-breaking results. The company offers a comprehensive range of developer services, including research and analysis, planning and design, marketing and sales for luxury real estate. With nationwide representation in over 40 Compass offices, Compass Development empowers residential developers with an unparalleled sales footprint in the United States. Licensed as Compass.

SOURCE Compass