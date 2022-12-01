Pauline Parry's Culinary Love Story in Time for the Holidays

The perfect addition to holiday gift guides and lists

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A single mother gets an unexpected invitation to rent a flat above a bistro in a quaint English market town. After moving in, she finds she loves the excitement of the kitchen and of being on her own.

But Pauline Parry is not alone for long. She is soon joined on her journey by Dennis, a handsome carpenter and the result is a snowy romantic Christmas wedding.

Cover of My Culinary Love Story Pauline Parry, Author

Every juicy detail of Parry's relationship with Dennis and every bite of the cuisine Parry learns to master is chronicled in her debut memoir and cookbook, "My Culinary Love Story," a story that takes the reader from one English Christmas to the next.

Parry writes in the warm, easy voice of a new best friend you haven't met yet in this almost 272-page collection of memories and recipes, which are accompanied by 64 watercolor illustrations by Janette Carpenter.

"My Culinary Love Story" is divided into 18 chapters which map the author's serendipity, punctuated by recipes from the era. Through it all, Parry recounts her setbacks with resilience, and her many victories with gratitude. The lesson is clear: eat, drink, and have fun—and leave the dishes until tomorrow.

My Culinary Love Story is available in hardcover, Kindle and Audible on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Book Depository and other places where books are sold.

Media assets: Pauline Parry/MCLS Dropbox.

Book cover, a photo of Pauline Parry, a pdf of book for review and several illustrations by Janette Carpenter from the book.

For interviews and any questions, please contact Liese Gardner at [email protected].

Feel free to contact Pauline Parry directly at [email protected].

Find Pauline on social media at Instagram: @paulineparry | Facebook: @PaulineParry @goodgraciousevents

ABOUT PAULINE PARRY

Pauline Parry founded Good Gracious! Events in 1983, the culmination of a passion for hospitality and food that began in a small bistro in England. Following a stint at a Michelin-starred restaurant in a castle, it was evident that food, fun and love was part of her DNA.

That was only made clearer after moving to California with her husband, Dennis and her two children, and opened the company in Los Angeles.

With her talent for entertaining, imaginative menus, and creative design and presentation, Pauline built Good Gracious! Events into one of the nation's premier catering firms. Pauline herself was inducted into the Hall of Fame for Events and Weddings and continues to mentor younger chefs and business owners.

When her daughter, chef Joanne Purnell, joined her at the helm, Pauline began to put her talents down in writing. First with Food, Fun, Love and now her debut memoir, My Culinary Love Story.

Contact: Liese Gardner

Liese Gardner Communications

[email protected]

323.633.5209

SOURCE Pauline Parry