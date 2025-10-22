Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC Acquires JWTT Inc.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC (Paulson) is proud to announce its acquisition of JWTT, Inc. (JWTT), a leading investment bank and broker-dealer specializing in the community banking sector. With over $470 million in customer assets and as one of the top market making and trading firms in community bank stocks nationwide, JWTT brings a deep sector expertise and strong client relationships to the Paulson family of companies.

As part of the acquisition, JWTT will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of Paulson, maintaining its focused approach in analyzing, investing in, and trading community bank securities while also leveraging the capabilities and resources of Paulson Investment Company, LLC and other Paulson companies to expand its investment banking and corporate services capabilities in the community banking sector.

"We are pleased to announce the acquisition of JWTT, Inc. and look forward to committing resources to building on the expertise of its principals to expand JWTT's already significant impact in the community banking space" said Trent Davis, CEO of Paulson. "For Paulson this is a fantastic opportunity to support our growth strategy through a combination of acquisitions and organic growth."

"This partnership with Paulson marks an exciting next chapter for JWTT. We've built one of the most active market-making platforms and retail investor bases in community banking, and joining forces with Paulson will accelerate our ability to serve clients with greater scale, technology, and reach" said Joey Warmenhoven, CEO of JWTT.

About Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC

Paulson Capital Holding Company, LLC is a diversified financial services holding company with four wholly owned subsidiaries: Paulson Investment Company, LLC, Orca Investment Management, LLC, Paulson General Insurance Services, LLC and JWTT, Inc.

Paulson Investment Company, LLC, is a highly esteemed investment banking firm committed to leveraging its capital markets capabilities to aid clients in achieving their strategic and financial objectives. Since 2014, the company has focused on the small to mid-cap markets and participated in over 175 public and private offerings while raising approximately $1 billion in financings in that time. For more information, visit www.paulsoninvestment.com.

Orca Investment Management, LLC, is an investment advisory firm with $200 million in assets under management that renders a full range of investment and portfolio management services with stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) comprising its core portfolios. For more information, visit www.orcaim.com.

Paulson General Insurance Services offers a comprehensive suite of life and health insurance brokerage services tailored to both individual and corporate clients.

About JWTT, Inc.

JWTT Inc. is a specialized investment bank and broker-dealer focused on the community banking sector. Known for its deep fundamental and technical analysis-driven approach and valuable retail, institutional, and bank relationships, JWTT makes markets in over 500 community banks and is recognized as one of the most active market makers and traders in the NASDAQ and OTC ecosystem for bank securities. For more information, visit www.jwttinc.com.

