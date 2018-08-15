Paulson Coletti Attorneys Jane Paulson and John Coletti Named to the List of the Best Lawyers in America 2019

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- We are excited to announce that firm partners Jane Paulson and John Coletti were both selected to the list of Best Lawyers in America, an honor reserved for the top legal minds across the nation. Both Jane and John have been selected to this list every year since 2006. This is John's fourth time being selected as the 'Lawyer of the Year', and the second time he received this award for Admiralty and Maritime Law. Jane was named the 'Lawyer of the Year' for Personal Injury Litigation – Plaintiffs last year.

Paulson Coletti is a law firm based out of Portland, OR that represents individuals and families across Oregon and Washington State. We strive to secure justice for serious injury victims and hold those at fault responsible for their actions. Along with her numerous other awards, Paulson has been listed as one of The Best Lawyers in America® since 2006.

To contact Paulson Coletti, call us at (503) 433-3524 or (503) 226-6361, or visit our website at http://www.paulsoncoletti.com/.

SOURCE Paulson Coletti

