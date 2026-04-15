Paulson Coletti Trial Attorneys PC: Lawsuit Filed Against Owners of River Pig Saloon Nightclub and Security Company After Woman Stabbed Inside Crowded Bar

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A lawsuit filed in Multnomah County Circuit Court accuses a Portland nightclub and its contracted security company of failing to protect patrons from foreseeable violence, after a young woman suffered life-altering injuries in a stabbing inside the venue.

The complaint, filed by John Coletti of Paulson Coletti and Hala Gores from Hala Gores P.C., alleges that River Pig Saloon, operated by Zeco Development Group, LLC, and its security provider, Apex Security Services, LLC, created dangerous conditions that allowed an armed attacker to enter and move freely through a packed crowd before stabbing the plaintiff, Faith Dawn Dunham.

Both firms are interested in speaking with anyone who attended the bar that night and/or saw the attack firsthand.

According to the lawsuit, the incident occurred on December 20, 2025, when Dunham, a paying customer and invited guest, walked through a densely packed crowd inside the bar. An unidentified man shoved her and then stabbed her with a knife, causing catastrophic abdominal injuries.

Attorneys allege the attack was not random or unforeseeable. Instead, the complaint outlines a pattern of known violence at and around the venue, including fights, weapons incidents, and prior safety concerns that management failed to address.

Anyone with knowledge of the attack can contact the attorneys by calling (503) 832-4620 or (503) 295-1940.

The lawsuit further alleges that defendants failed to implement even basic security measures, including adequately screening patrons for weapons, properly staffing trained security personnel, and controlling crowd size. It also claims that some security personnel were unlicensed, improperly trained, or had disqualifying criminal histories.

As a result of the stabbing, Dunham suffered severe and permanent injuries, including internal organ damage, bowel and abdominal trauma, infection, and a traumatic hernia. She also developed post-traumatic stress disorder and faces ongoing medical treatment and lasting physical and emotional harm.

The case is Faith Dawn Dunham v. River Pig Saloon, et al., Case No. 26CV17622, filed in the Circuit Court of the State of Oregon for Multnomah County.

SOURCE Paulson Coletti Trial Attorneys PC