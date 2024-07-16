Pave Introduces Technology Partnership with UKG

Automated workflows for workforce management and real-time compensation data insights

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave , the leading real-time compensation data platform, today introduced a new technology partnership with UKG , a leading global provider of HR, payroll, workforce management, and culture solutions for all people. With more than 350 technology and services partners, UKG provides one of the largest and most collaborative partner ecosystems in the HCM industry, focused on creating better employee experiences and improving business outcomes.

With this collaboration, organizations that use both Pave and UKG Pro can seamlessly leverage valuable organizational details like team and employee-level data from UKG directly into the Pave platform. With this critical information easily accessible in Pave, compensation teams can save time and avoid manual work like compiling data exports, managing spreadsheets, and reconciling compensation data. With accurate, up-to-date data accessible in Pave, teams can run more efficient merit cycles, and easily visualize compensation updates for every employee.

"With the labor market shifting rapidly, it's more important than ever for compensation leaders to make decisions based on the most current market data," said Nicklaus Salzman, head of partnerships at Pave. "UKG and Pave are making it easier to take action on real-time data. Pave aims to build confidence in compensation decisions—from market refreshes, to re-pricing, to merit cycles, and communicating comp changes. Our partnership with UKG makes these processes even more streamlined."

UKG solutions are developed on the FleX platform , a modern technology platform purpose-built to support great workplaces. FleX Flow, a highly adaptable API framework, anchors UKG solutions in the flow of work where people need and want them most, and helps businesses connect existing IT with innovative or emerging applications to improve their workplace.

"Our partnership ecosystem helps us support our customers with seamless solutions that improve business outcomes and inspires people," says Mike May, vice president of technology partnerships at UKG. "Partners like Pave allow us to extend our capabilities and deliver technology that elevates the workplace experience and meet the needs of people throughout their life work journey."

About Pave

Pave is the leading compensation management platform, powered by real-time data, that helps companies benchmark, plan, and communicate compensation. Pave combines real-time market data with streamlined workflows to inspire trust and confidence in every compensation decision. Trusted by over 7,500 of the world's most innovative companies, leaders rely on Pave for real-time global compensation data, compensation planning, seamless merit cycles, and to empower employees to understand the full value of their compensation. Visit Pave.com today to start building more trust and confidence in every compensation decision.

