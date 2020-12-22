Pave the Way Foundation Pivots from International Inter-Religious Mission to Help New York Families in Need

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pave the Way Foundation (PTWF), an international organization whose mission is to Initiate historical cultural projects and remove obstacles between religions, is again pivoting from its traditional inter-religious mission to help provide resources to hungry families in New York City.

In partnership with the AFL-CIO, the New York City Central Labor Council, and Rao's restaurant, PTWF is handing out groceries to these families in their time of need on Monday, December 21 just outside the New York chapter of the American Federation of Musicians in Midtown Manhattan.

New York's entertainment industry has been devastated with all theaters and all entertainment venues having been shut down since March as a response to the COVID-19 pandemic. This leaves those who serve as theatrical workers, costume makers, musicians, and many more important jobs without income. Unlike some other sectors, their places of work have never reopened, and they face an uncertain future.

Elliot Hershberg, Chairman of Pave the Way Foundation, said, "we feel a responsibility to step forward during this time of need. We are hoping that the many successful entertainers consider joining us in helping the everyday workers whose individual talents helped to launch their careers."

PTWF, through Director Vincent LeVien and his Emergency Task Force, wishes to thank the sponsorship of the AFL-CIO, NYC CLC, and the efforts of Rao's famous restaurant in East Harlem for working together on a food distribution project benefiting the workers in New York City's struggling theater sector.

About Pave the Way Foundation

PTWF operates in 22 countries around the globe as nonsectarian public foundation whose mission is to identify and work to resolve obstacles between religions. We achieve our goals by establishing foundations of trust through cultural, educational and technological gestures between the faiths. Please visit our website www.ptwf.org

