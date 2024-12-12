PAVE/X MASTERS Launches, Offering Groundbreaking Certification Program for Paving Professionals

PAVE/X MASTERS officially launches, offering paving professionals a groundbreaking opportunity to earn certified badges of excellence in seven specialized areas of the industry. Combining online learning with in-person training at key events like PAVE/X and the IGNITE Construction Summit, this hybrid program empowers participants to sharpen their skills and set themselves apart in a competitive marketplace.

FORT ATKINSON, Wis., Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From the producers of PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience, IRONMARKETS launches PAVE/X MASTERS, a revolutionary new educational initiative created to empower paving and pavement maintenance professionals. This hybrid program, which combines online learning and in-person training, offers the opportunity to earn certified badges of excellence in seven specialized pillars within the paving industry.

For the first time ever, paving professionals now have a unique chance to elevate their expertise and distinguish themselves in the marketplace through a comprehensive educational platform developed by the team behind PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience.

For the first time ever, paving professionals now have a unique chance to elevate their expertise and distinguish themselves in the marketplace through a comprehensive educational platform developed by the team behind PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience, an industry-leading tradeshow and conference that brings together paving and pavement maintenance professionals to learn, connect, and advance their careers.

PAVE/X MASTERS is designed to meet the evolving needs of professionals who wish to stay at the forefront of the paving industry. With year-round access to curated online courses, paired with in-person educational events, participants will gain the skills and knowledge necessary to prove their proficiency and set themselves apart in a competitive market.

"With our proven time in the industry, contractors have asked us for a way to continue their education outside of the few days we share at in-person events like PAVE/X," Jessica Lombardo, Co-Founder of PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience said. "The PAVE/X Masters program is a great way to do that. Our goal is to provide both new and seasoned professionals in the industry the opportunity to continue their education online and gain accreditations that they can use to help set them up for success and better compete for work."

Upon completion of the coursework, students will receive certification badges in the industry's top disciplines, including Paving & Compaction, Business Management, Pavement Preservation, Sweeping, Sealcoating, Technology and Striping, allowing them to demonstrate their expertise to clients and competitors alike.

To earn certification, learners must complete at least 10 credit hours across the seven pillars of excellence, focusing on key areas of paving and pavement maintenance. This includes a minimum of seven online credit hours and three in-person credit hours. The in-person hours must be earned at IRONMARKETS events such as PAVE/X or the IGNITE Construction Summit. This hands-on approach ensures that PAVE/X MASTERS participants are equipped with both theoretical knowledge and practical, real-world experience.

Once students earn their certifications, they will receive badges to display on their websites, further solidifying their credibility and leadership in the industry. To maintain certification status, participants will be required to complete additional coursework each year.

"PAVE/X MASTERS represents a game-changing opportunity for paving professionals to expand their knowledge, sharpen their skills, stay up to date with the latest industry trends, and demonstrate their expertise in a way that directly benefits their careers," said Amy Schwandt, Co-Founder of PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience. "We are excited to offer this first-of-its-kind program, which will set a new national standard of excellence within the paving and pavement maintenance industry."

Registration for PAVE/X MASTERS is now open, and participants can sign up through the official website and take advantage of this opportunity to advance their knowledge and careers.

For additional information on PAVE/X MASTERS, including how to register, visit: www.pavexmasters.com

About PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience

PAVE/X: The Pavement Experience is an industry-leading event that brings together paving and pavement maintenance professionals to learn, connect, and advance their careers. Through innovative educational opportunities, networking events, and hands-on training, PAVE/X has become the premier destination for those seeking to excel in the paving industry. With the launch of PAVE/X MASTERS, the event continues its mission to provide cutting-edge solutions and resources to paving professionals around the world.

About Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction

Published by IRONMARKETS, Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction magazine is distributed to over 18,000 contractors in the paving, sealcoating, pavement marking, repair, and sweeping segments. The magazine, published eight times yearly, provides "how-to" information to help contractors run their business more profitably and stay up-to-date on the industry trends, technological developments in materials and equipment, and on-the-job techniques that can improve productivity and add to their bottom line. To learn more, or apply for any of our industry award recognition programs, visit: ForConstructionPros.com/pavement-maintenance

About IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS, formerly known as AC Business Media, is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform with a portfolio of renowned brands in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, trade shows, conferences, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at www.iron.markets

