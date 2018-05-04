Pavilion Advisory Group Inc. designated Greenwich Quality Leader for third consecutive year

This award is based on an annual research study with over 1,000 institutional investors conducted by Greenwich Associates, a leading provider of advisory services to the financial services industry. Every year, Greenwich conducts interviews with senior professionals at some of the largest tax-exempt funds in the United States and asks study participants to provide quantitative and qualitative evaluations of their investment consulting providers.

"In the last few years, the role of investment consultants has evolved tremendously to adapt to the new challenges clients are facing. Our strategy to grow and develop our firm's consulting expertise, research coverage, and performance reporting capabilities has allowed us to better respond to clients' evolving needs and we are happy to see that our work is being recognized." said Keith Mote, President & Managing Director of Pavilion.

In a news release issued May 1, 2018, Greenwich Managing Director Davis Walmsley noted that "Institutions' need for ideas and solutions and new competition for advisory relationships from sophisticated asset managers are forcing investment consultants to up their game." The news release also noted that those named 2017 Greenwich Quality Leaders for Overall U.S. Investment Consulting "demonstrated the ability to gain a deep understanding of client needs and deliver high-quality, tailored advice that helps institutions achieve their investment goals."

Between July and October 2017, Greenwich Associates (Greenwich) conducted interviews with 1,059 senior professionals from 884 U.S. tax-exempt funds with assets greater than $150 million. Study participants were asked to provide quantitative and qualitative evaluations of their asset management and investment consulting providers, including qualitative assessments of those firms soliciting their business and detailed information on important market trends. Pavilion is one of three firms recognized in the large investment consultant category. The category ranking is determined by the number of responses received from clients. The ratings may not be representative of any one client's experience with us, rather is representative of those clients that chose to participate in the survey. The results are not indicative of Pavilion's future performance. Visit the Greenwich website (https://www.greenwich.com/press-release/investment-consultants-help-institutional-investors-prep-portfolios-shift-market) to learn more about the methodology.

