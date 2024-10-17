Pavilion Partners with Winning by Design to Standardize Revenue Architecture for GTM Leaders

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion, the world's premier private community for Go-to-Market (GTM) leaders, announced a multi-year partnership with Winning by Design to standardize its GTM curriculum. This partnership enables all Pavilion members to certify in Revenue Architecture. Pavilion's broader GTM curriculum will also be standardized on the six Revenue Architecture models.

Revenue Architecture is a structured approach to GTM operations, comparable to ISO 9000 in networking or Agile in software development. Pavilion is adopting this approach across all its curriculum, enabling the GTM ecosystem to be interoperable and more adaptable. In addition, all Pavilion members will receive complimentary Revenue Architecture course training offerings from Winning by Design, providing frameworks and best practices needed to excel in building end-to-end, scalable GTM revenue factories. Over 3,000 revenue architects have been certified in Revenue Architecture to date.

New Licensing Model for Fractional Revenue Leaders and Consultants

This partnership also introduces a new licensing model for fractional leaders and consultants to incorporate Revenue Architecture into their service offerings, enabling them to scale their businesses by standardizing on these proven methods.

New Joint Offerings for Startups and Scaleups

This partnership launches two joint programs designed to help executive teams at startups and scaleups:

1. Revenue Architecture On Demand: Designed for startups with small enablement / RevOps teams, this program offers access to Winning by Design's full Reference Library, unlimited scheduled advisory focused on building enablement programs and GTM strategies, and Pavilion Associate membership benefits for five participants per team.

2. Revenue Architecture Guided Growth Program: Designed for scaleups, this program provides additional strategic support, including unlimited advisory service and two "Guided Pathways" for building a Revenue Factory, along with Pavilion Executive and CEO memberships.

"Our partnership with Winning by Design will equip our members with a standardized approach to revenue growth," said Sam Jacobs, CEO of Pavilion. "We're excited to bring this essential framework to thousands of GTM leaders.

"At Winning by Design, we believe Revenue Architecture is key to scalable growth," said Dave Boyce, Chairman of Winning by Design. "This partnership allows us to extend that value to Pavilion's global network."

