Pavilion Supercharges Windows Performance with NVMe-oF

The sole provider using NVMe/TCP and NVMe/RoCE drivers certified for both Windows and VMware

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavilion Data Systems , the leading data analytics acceleration platform provider and a pioneer of NVMe-Over-Fabrics (NVMe-oF) announced breakthrough technology enabling Windows customers to take advantage of NVMe-oF using NVMe-over-TCP (NVMe/TCP) or NVMe-over-RoCE (NVMe/RoCE) drivers supported through the Microsoft WHQL program.

"Anyone considering the next update to their storage network should move to NVMe-oF. 100Gbps Ethernet fabrics are three times as fast and half the cost of Fibre Channel SANs, and 200Gbps Ethernet is starting to ship at high volumes," said VR Satish, Chief Technology Officer of Pavilion. "NVMe/TCP and NVMe/RoCE are already shipping in all major Linux distributions and on VMware vSphere 7 Update 3. Microsoft WHQL certified NVMe-oF drivers for Windows users is the next logical step in data center storage networking. Pavilion is the only company that brings both of these capabilities to the Windows ecosystem today."

Pavilion's NVMe/TCP initiator provides seamless integration with existing Ethernet-based networks with a dramatic 50% lower latency than current iSCSI deployments. This means faster database transaction commits and greater database concurrency, enabling more users to do more work at a faster pace. No new NICs or switching infrastructure is required. iSCSI customers can deploy the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array™ as an iSCSI device and transition to NVMe/TCP over time without any data migration.

"NVMe-Over-Fabrics has tremendous potential," said Eric Burgener, Research Vice President of the Infrastructure Systems, Platforms, and Technologies group at IDC. "VMware and the Linux community are shipping native NVMe/TCP and NVMe/RoCE drivers. With this announcement from Pavilion the vendor is opening up major new market opportunities with Windows users, allowing them to take advantage of very low-latency networking based on either RDMA or the ubiquitous TCP protocol."

Pavilion is also shipping a WHQL-certified NVMe/RoCE v2 initiator in conjunction with partner StarWind Software. NVMe/RoCE allows for a client to directly access an application's memory bypassing the CPU and avoiding complex network software stacks to further improve application performance.

"We have numerous customers running with Windows drivers today across verticals including financial services, healthcare, government, as well as media and entertainment," said Sundar Kanthadai, Pavilion Co-Founder and Chief Development Officer. "Pavilion has proven benchmarks with latencies less than 100 microseconds for read and 25 microseconds for writes, as shown in the Pavilion HyperParallel Flash Array data sheet." Supporting Windows 10, Windows Server 2012 R2+, Windows Server 2016, and Windows Server 2019, Pavilion's drivers for NVMe/TCP and NVMe/RoCE are immediately available at www.pavilion.io/contact

