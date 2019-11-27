Paving the Way for Women in Tech: Chairperson of Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC Wins Two Global Corporate Excellence Awards with Business Worldwide Magazine

The 2019 BWM Global Corporate Excellence Awards identify and honour the most respected companies and their C-level executives, rewarding outstanding performance, innovation and ethics in corporate activity across international business and finance communities. Mrs. Areej Mohsin Darwish impressed the BWM judges with her list of enviable achievements and clear dedication to challenging industry perceptions.

With women still only holding 5% of leadership positions in the sector, it's no wonder so many young women feel discouraged about careers in tech. Mrs. Areej Mohsin Darwish is determined to change that and her career growth and accolades are an inspiration for the young generation.

Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC (MHD) is an Oman based company with a diverse business presence around the globe and represent global brands which include Land Rover, Jaguar, Dell, Michelin, KDK, McLaren, Mitsubishi Forklift, Ford Trucks, Ashok Leyland, CAME, Huawei, Hitachi, YALE and AVON. Areej joined the family business in 1994, working her way up through the ranks under her late father, Mohsin Haider Darwish's watchful eye.

As Deputy Chairperson she was responsible for heading the company's internal audit and computer systems function, leading to the successful achievement of ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 27001 compliance. She also successfully implemented new business continuity and disaster recovery plans for the centralised data centre and has been instrumental in the company's significant growth. Under her leadership, Mohsin Haider Darwish LLC has evolved into a highly successful business group that responds to the ever-changing needs of a global audience.

Speaking to BWM, Areej explained her approach. "Critical thinking is central to everything I do, and I encourage my staff to question and analyse the business from different perspectives and angles…. My first and foremost advice to women in business would be that they should believe in themselves and the goal in which they have set to achieve. Setting a realistic goal, working towards it with dedication, determination and passion are the critical factors for successful entrepreneurship."

As a highly successful woman, Areej has also been named in Forbes Most Influential Arab Women 2013; 200 Most Powerful Women 2014; Middle East's Most Influential Women 2018 and Women Leading Family Businesses 2019. Her message is clear- women can be as successful as men in any industry, it's a question of self-belief and determination to succeed.

