Pavion Acquires ECD Systems

Expanding US Southwestern Region Capabilities and Leadership in Critical Communications

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion Corp. (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired ECD Systems. This strategic acquisition further enhances Pavion's leadership in healthcare critical communications while extending its security, life safety, and audiovisual systems capabilities in the U.S. Southwestern region.

Founded in 1985 as Electronic Contracting and Design, ECD Systems provides commercial security, critical communications, IT managed services, and life safety solutions to the region's leading hospitals, school districts, multi-family residences, and enterprise customers. Known for its commitment to delivering top-tier customer experiences through innovative technology, engineers and technicians, ECD Systems now strengthens Pavion's expertise and resources in the region.

In 1997, ECD Systems CEO, Mike Bradley refocused the business on critical communications, life safety, and security systems in Arizona. Today, COO, Ben Wilson manages daily operations and will continue to lead the company as General Manager.

"ECD Systems is the region's leader in security, critical communications, IT, and life safety. We look forward to leveraging ECD as our foundation for technical services and continued growth in the Southwest," said Pavion CEO, Joe Oliveri. "The company culture and focus are closely aligned with Pavion's DNA, and I'm genuinely excited about the future with ECD joining Pavion."

"As I reflect on our achievements since inception, I am committed to ensuring that the legacy we've built continues to thrive. I'm confident that Pavion will elevate the innovation, customer experience, and dedication that both my employees and customers experience daily at ECD," said Mike Bradley, CEO of ECD Systems.

"ECD Systems brings some of the brightest minds in our industry to Pavion, and I'm excited to collaborate with them as we grow in the Southwest region," added Jim Muncey, BU President. "Their customers will continue to receive the same trusted service from the employees they've relied on for years, now with the added support of Pavion."

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers across 70+ U.S. locations and 23 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security, and communication through technology and exceptional service. Learn more at www.pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-tier management teams to acquire well-positioned middle-market businesses, establishing a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products, and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund initiated in 2022. Additional information can be found at www.windpointpartners.com.

About ECD Systems

Since 1985, ECD Systems has been the preferred technology partner for Arizona institutions and businesses. Through strategic partnerships with industry-leading manufacturers and suppliers, ECD delivers innovative, state-of-the-art, and scalable solutions. Learn more at www.ecdsys.com.

