Pavion Acquires REECE Complete Security Solutions

Acquisition Expands Pavion's Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired REECE Complete Security Solutions ("REECE"). The acquisition expands Pavion's capacity in the Northwest region of the U.S., strengthens its position as a leader in security integration solutions, and extends data center market penetration. REECE is the eighteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, REECE Complete Security Solutions specializes in security integration services for the data center, utility, healthcare and education industry verticals.

"We are excited to add the REECE team to the Pavion family," stated Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri. "REECE has a long and respected legacy of serving customers in the Pacific Northwest which allows us to better support existing customers in the region while simultaneously expanding our important data center and utility customer base."

"We are so pleased to join Pavion and continue the legacy of outstanding service, growth, and innovation in security services for enterprise customers in the Pacific Northwest," said Dean Reece, REECE Complete Security Solutions President. "Now, with the backing of Pavion, our employees and customers will benefit from additional technology and resources including fire alarm, critical communications, and other low voltage systems and services."

"Adding the REECE team to Pavion strengthens our ability to support enterprise customers across the U.S., specifically adding important resources to the Western Region," noted Jim Muncey, Pavion Security Business Unit President. "Combining forces, Pavion and REECE generate a powerhouse in the region to support our customers' security design, installation, and support requirements."

Pavion customers with locations in the Northwest can now rely on a best-in-class Pavion Experience, while REECE customers can now leverage the additional resources and capabilities of Pavion across the world to include fire alarm, life safety, security and critical communications solutions.

About Pavion

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 55+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at www.pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners

Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle-market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About REECE Complete Security Solutions

REECE Complete Security Solutions secures and protects the people and businesses of the Pacific Northwest. Building on a 30 year legacy, REECE continues to innovate and support customers with access control, video surveillance, and intrusion monitoring solutions with a tradition of outstanding service and support. Learn more at www.rcss.us

Pavion.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Media Contact: Alan Rosenkoff [email protected]

SOURCE Pavion