Pavion Acquires REECE Complete Security Solutions

News provided by

Pavion

03 Aug, 2023, 10:42 ET

Acquisition Expands Pavion's Capabilities in the Pacific Northwest

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion (formerly Corbett Technology Solutions, Inc. "CTSI"), a leading provider of integrated solutions for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, has acquired REECE Complete Security Solutions ("REECE").  The acquisition expands Pavion's capacity in the Northwest region of the U.S., strengthens its position as a leader in security integration solutions, and extends data center market penetration.  REECE is the eighteenth acquisition for Pavion since partnering with Wind Point Partners ("Wind Point") in June 2020.

Established in 2008 and headquartered in Portland, Oregon, REECE Complete Security Solutions specializes in security integration services for the data center, utility, healthcare and education industry verticals. 

"We are excited to add the REECE team to the Pavion family," stated Pavion CEO Joe Oliveri.   "REECE has a long and respected legacy of serving customers in the Pacific Northwest which allows us to better support existing customers in the region while simultaneously expanding our important data center and utility customer base."

"We are so pleased to join Pavion and continue the legacy of outstanding service, growth, and innovation in security services for enterprise customers in the Pacific Northwest," said Dean Reece, REECE Complete Security Solutions President.  "Now, with the backing of Pavion, our employees and customers will benefit from additional technology and resources including fire alarm, critical communications, and other low voltage systems and services."

"Adding the REECE team to Pavion strengthens our ability to support enterprise customers across the U.S., specifically adding important resources to the Western Region," noted Jim Muncey, Pavion Security Business Unit President. "Combining forces, Pavion and REECE generate a powerhouse in the region to support our customers' security design, installation, and support requirements." 

Pavion customers with locations in the Northwest can now rely on a best-in-class Pavion Experience, while REECE customers can now leverage the additional resources and capabilities of Pavion across the world to include fire alarm, life safety, security and critical communications solutions.

About Pavion
Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 55+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. The company brings industry-leading experience to clients in the enterprise, healthcare, education, government, data center, and retail industries. Its mission is to bring clarity and transformation to safety, security and communication through integral technology and radical service. Learn more at www.pavion.com.

About Wind Point Partners
Wind Point Partners is a Chicago-based private equity investment firm with approximately $6 billion in assets under management. Wind Point focuses on partnering with top-caliber management teams to acquire well-positioned middle-market businesses where it can establish a clear path to value creation. The firm targets investments in the consumer products, industrial products and business services sectors. Wind Point is currently investing out of Wind Point Partners X, a fund that was initiated in 2022. Additional information on Wind Point is available at www.windpointpartners.com.

About REECE Complete Security Solutions
REECE Complete Security Solutions secures and protects the people and businesses of the Pacific Northwest.  Building on a 30 year legacy, REECE continues to innovate and support customers with access control, video surveillance, and intrusion monitoring solutions with a tradition of outstanding service and support.  Learn more at www.rcss.us 

Pavion.com | LinkedIn | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Media Contact:  Alan Rosenkoff [email protected]

SOURCE Pavion

Also from this source

Pavion Acquires K&J Integrated Systems

Alan Rosenkoff Promoted to Chief Marketing Officer at Pavion

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.