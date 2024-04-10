Pavion ON-X Revolutionizes Electronic Security Reliability with New Proactive System Monitoring Service

Introducing Pavion ON-X: A comprehensive service offering for Proactive System Monitoring of electronic security infrastructure and IoT devices that increase system reliability and performance while reducing vulnerabilities for large enterprise and midmarket customers.

CHANTILLY, Va., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavion Corp., a leading innovator in integrated solutions and service for fire, safety, security, and critical communications, proudly announces the launch of Pavion ON-X. This revolutionary service offering is designed to ensure the reliability of electronic security and other connected systems while minimizing cyber vulnerabilities for IoT and network device infrastructure including access control, video surveillance, alarm, and other IoT endpoints.

ON-X Proactive System Monitoring

In today's ever-evolving security landscape, organizations rely heavily on their electronic security systems to safeguard assets, personnel, and critical information. However, maintaining the health and efficiency of these systems can be a complex challenge. Pavion ON-X addresses this challenge head-on by providing continuous monitoring and proactive maintenance, supported by our advanced platform, expert personnel, and streamlined processes.

"Our customers' biggest concerns are associated with unknown system failures that are identified after an incident occurs and the required video footage or security functionality is not available," advises Jim Muncey, Pavion Security Business Unit President. "Pavion ON-X enables proactive monitoring to assure system video and electronic security functionality when its required most, while ensuring compliance with the customer's CIO cyber security policy."

Key components of Pavion ON-X include:

Advanced Platform: Our sophisticated cloud monitoring platform is powered by advanced analytics to gain real-time insights and manage the health and performance of electronic security and other IoT components. The platform identifies important vulnerabilities including, for example, video recording failures, offline cameras and other IoT devices endpoints, out of compliance passwords, outdated firmware and expired certificates. As a result, Pavion personnel take remedial action remotely, and if required, dispatch technicians to the field.

Expert Electronic Security, Cyber and IT Personnel: Benefit from the expertise of seasoned security professionals who oversee the monitoring and management of security infrastructure, providing valuable insights, recommendations, and support. Additionally, leverage the expertise of Pavion ION24/7 IT Services Resources Expert in IT Infrastructure, Cyber Security and Managed Services. Geo-redundant ISO 27001 and SOC2 attested Security Operations Centers (SOC's) enable Pavion employees to proactively monitor your security infrastructure 24/7.

Streamlined Processes: Developed with decades of experience supporting mission critical security, fire alarm, and IT system customers across thousands of enterprise locations, Pavion employees implement standard process and protocols for incident response, maintenance, and system optimization, ensuring security operations run smoothly and effectively.

Proactive Health Monitoring and Comprehensive Reporting: Pavion customers may now leverage our proactive approach to system monitoring and maintenance, which includes predictive analytics and automated diagnostics to identify and address potential issues before they occur. Detailed reports are available which include performance metrics to gain insights into the overall health of the infrastructure, facilitating informed decision-making and resource allocation.

Pavion CEO, Joe Oliveri, explains, "Pavion ON-X redefines electronic security system health monitoring by introducing a comprehensive service which supports multi-vendor physical security, IoT, and IT technologies while ensuring optimal system performance. ON-X was developed by Pavion Product Management, Service Management, and our ION247 MSP business to uniquely combine the expertise of electronic security, cyber security, and IT infrastructure resources into one innovative service offer for customers."

"Pavion ON-X revolutionizes security by enabling a robust proactive monitoring solution," said Susan Post, Chief Strategy and Integration Officer at Pavion. "ON-X represents a significant advancement in proactive health monitoring for electronic security infrastructure. By combining our advanced platform, expert personnel, and streamlined processes, ON-X ensures that organizations can maintain optimal security operations and mitigate potential risks effectively."

Pavion ON-X is available now and can be seamlessly integrated into existing security infrastructure, offering a comprehensive service solution for ensuring the reliability and efficiency of electronic security systems.

For more information about Pavion ON-X, visit www.pavion.com.

About Pavion:

Pavion connects and protects by providing fire, security, and communication integration solutions to customers in 70+ U.S. locations and 22 countries. Pavion is a trusted provider of innovative electronic security solutions, dedicated to helping organizations protect their assets and operations from security threats. With a commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction, Pavion continues to push the boundaries of technology to deliver cutting-edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of the security industry.

