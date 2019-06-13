Pavlos Politopoulos Joins Common Networks as Vice President of Field Operations

"Our reputation and customer satisfaction are dependent on great service, so I am very excited to have Pavlos join our executive team at Common," said Zach Brock, CEO of Common Networks. "He has an outstanding track record of success, with more than 20 years of experience building and leading global operations organizations. Under Pavlos' leadership, we expect our field operations team to deliver industry-leading service to the communities we serve."

Common is the world's first and only commercially available, graph-based network delivering home internet service. Common is now available to more than 30,000 residents in Santa Clara County and more than 50,000 residents in Alameda, California, with plans to expand into other Bay Area communities this year. For a $50 a month flat rate, Common offers up to 1Gbps home internet service, with no contract, no data caps, and no additional taxes or fees.

"Fixing the struggles consumers face with their internet service provider is something I have been passionate about for a long time, both personally and professionally. Consumers have been forced into lengthy contracts that include bundled services they do not want, with a level of customer service that continues to disappoint," said Pavlos Politopoulos, Vice President of Field Operations at Common Networks. "I am thrilled and proud to have the opportunity to be part of an organization where we are working hard to deliver on our promise to provide faster, more reliable service for a much more affordable monthly fee."

Prior to joining Common, Politopoulos managed large organizations at Google, serving as the Head of Customer Facing Operations at Google Fiber where he oversaw an award-winning team of 80 full-time employees, and more than 1,000 contractor personnel. He led Fiber's customer support and field operations team that delivered industry-leading customer satisfaction. He is the second executive to leave Google Fiber and join Common. Allan Ng , who joined Common as Chief Marketing Officer last year, was a founding team member and Head of Brand and Advertising at Google Fiber.

Common was founded in 2016 by technology industry veterans Zach Brock, Grace Chen, Mark Jen, and Jessica Shalek. The founding team all previously worked at Square where they built the Square Register product, started the Square developer platform, and led Growth teams for domestic and international expansion.

About Common Networks, Inc.

Common Networks is a wireless 5G home internet provider that brings fiber-class internet to homes. Common Networks is pioneering the use of graph networks to take on traditional incumbents and cable networks to deliver ultra high-speed internet. Founded in 2016, the company is based in San Francisco and has raised more than $34 million in funding from notable partners including General Catalyst, Eclipse Ventures, and Lux Capital.

