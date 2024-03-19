Pavlov Media Acquires 45 Mile Fiber Ring from Dial Communications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media has acquired a 45 mile fiber ring from Dial Communications in Tallahassee, Florida. Dial will retain the construction portion of its business.

"This acquisition is a perfect extension of the fiber network we already operate in Tallahassee and continues our strategic plan of investing deeper into the markets we already serve. This acquisition will enable us to more rapidly connect our customer's demand for fiber-based services in the greater Tallahassee market," said Cory Douglas, CEO of Pavlov Media.

Nelson Sweeney, President of Dial Communications stated "We have built a high-quality network in Tallahassee and were seeking a partner who would not only value that quality but has the prerequisite skills to maintain it for our customers that we have served in Tallahassee for decades. The sale will allow us to focus on our core structured wiring business." He further stated, "Dial Communications is pleased that the 45 mile fiber network built over the past 20 years, and our valued customers will now be part of a quality organization like Pavlov Media and the benefits that the acquisition will provide to consumers in the Tallahassee Market."

Glenn Meyer, President and Board Member of Pavlov Media added "This acquisition, coupled with our recent acquisition of Inspire WiFi in Orlando and the launch later this month of our significant fiber to the home network that has been under construction for the past year in the Gainesville area, demonstrates our firm commitment to expanding our operations in Florida and to connect our existing fiber markets together to create a seamless high capacity fiber network in the state."

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks in numerous markets across the United States all connected to its national backbone network. For the last 20+ years Pavlov Media has specialized in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals.

For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

About Dial Communications:

Dial Communications is a family-owned Communications Cabling Company capable of turnkey low voltage structured cabling, including aerial, underground, directional drilling, fiber, and cat 6. Self-performing all aspects of our installations for Florida State University, City of Tallahassee, and various State of Florida Departments through our Multi-Year Installation Contracts, and with General Contractors and Electrical Contractors as the Projects require.

For more information visit www.dialint.com.

Contact: Glenn Meyer, President

Phone: (217)239-0234 email: [email protected]

