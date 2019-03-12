Pavlov Media Acquires Velocity Online

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., March 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media, one of the nation's largest private providers of broadband services to multifamily real estate owners, today announced it has acquired Velocity Online (Velocity) headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida. Velocity is a broadband provider serving multifamily real estate owners in multiple states as well as Tallahassee area businesses.

Mark Scifres, founder and CEO of Pavlov Media, said, "This latest addition to the Pavlov Media family coupled with our acquisition of Electrend, Inc. in Atlanta last year gives us the ability to leverage municipal fiber networks in the Southeast and the necessary people to build strong local connections with our customers in these markets. We will continue to seek similar acquisition opportunities in other key geographic markets."

Glenn Meyer, Board Member and President of Pavlov Media's MDU services group, also added, "The addition to the Pavlov Media team of the owners and leadership group of Velocity, Rodger Lewis and George Varn, was crucial to both companies agreeing to do this deal. Rodger and George have built an excellent business both in the student housing broadband market nationally, as well as a strong commercial market presence locally in Tallahassee that we will be able leverage onto our national backbone. We're very pleased that Rodger, George and the entire team at Velocity has chosen to join forces with us."

Rodger Lewis, Founder and CEO of Velocity, stated, "We have been growing rapidly and had been searching for the right partner to leverage this growth and Pavlov Media fit our requirements both from a commitment to the same quality of service philosophy we have and the resources to allow our team to take advantage of the numerous market opportunities we have before us." George Varn, Velocity's Co-Owner and Director of Business development also added, "The combination of Pavlov Media's range of services with those that we have developed here at Velocity creates a complete suite of product offerings that our existing customers can economically utilize to operate their businesses more efficiently, all with the added benefit of local support."

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is headquartered in Champaign, IL and offers broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

About Velocity:

Velocity Online has been headquartered in Tallahassee, Florida since 2000. Velocity Online has delivered true enterprise level Internet solutions for businesses and multi-tenant residences by honoring the key value points of mission-critical Internet service: speed, reliability, and fast and accurate technical support. For more about Velocity visit www.velocityonline.net

SOURCE Pavlov Media

Related Links

http://www.pavlovmedia.com

