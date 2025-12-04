Pavlov Media Breaks Ground on Municipal Fiber Networks in Lawrence, Kansas and Fayetteville, Arkansas

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media announced today the start of construction on its municipally based fiber networks in Lawrence, Kansas and Fayetteville, Arkansas, expanding its footprint and bringing fiber-based services directly to existing and future customers in both markets.

Glenn Meyer, President of Pavlov Media, stated:

"Consistent with our strategy of owning and operating our own fiber networks in markets where we have an established and growing customer base, we are pleased to announce the beginning of construction in Lawrence and Fayetteville. These new fiber networks will connect the apartment communities we currently serve in each market to Pavlov Media's municipal fiber infrastructure, enhancing our ability to serve the thousands of users who rely on our network daily.

In addition, this expansion will enable apartment owners and managers — particularly those overseeing smaller properties within their portfolios — to benefit from the same high-performance managed fiber network platform that has traditionally been accessible only to larger communities. By leveraging our own network assets, we can deliver superior service, greater reliability, and long-term value to property owners and residents alike."

Mike O'Linc, President of Campus Communications Group (CCG) — Pavlov Media's construction division specializing in broadband infrastructure and national fiber deployments — added:

"We're grateful to both the City of Lawrence and the City of Fayetteville for their collaboration in expediting the permitting process. Their partnership has allowed us to move quickly in delivering state-of-the-art fiber connectivity that will strengthen local broadband infrastructure and support future growth."

About Pavlov Media

Headquartered in Champaign, Illinois, Pavlov Media is one of the nation's largest private providers of broadband services to multifamily real estate owners. The company builds and operates its own fiber-optic networks, delivering reliable, high-speed Internet and managed Wi-Fi solutions to communities across the United States.

For more information, visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

About Campus Communications Group (CCG)

Campus Communications Group (CCG) is Pavlov Media's construction division, providing comprehensive broadband infrastructure services including planning, design, and construction for municipal and private fiber networks nationwide.

Contact: Glenn Meyer, [email protected], 217 239 0234

