Pavlov Media Selects CDG's Elements Platform to Support Scalable Growth

CHAMPAIGN, Ill., Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Communications Data Group (CDG) is pleased to announce that Pavlov Media, a leading residential and commercial fiber internet provider, has selected CDG's Elements, a comprehensive operations and billing platform, to enhance the management of its subscriber services, support scalable growth, and drive continued expansion.

Paul Gies, President of FTTP at Pavlov Media, commented on the partnership: "As we continue to expand rapidly, it is crucial for us to collaborate with partners who can strengthen and streamline our customers' journey. We required an OSS/BSS platform that not only scales with our subscriber growth but also offers the flexibility of open architecture to future-proof our operations enhancing our customers' experience. CDG's Elements platform aligns perfectly with these needs, and we are excited about this new partnership and the opportunities it brings to engage with their client community."

CDG's CEO, Jason Dandridge, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to welcome Pavlov Media to our OSS/BSS client community. As neighbors in Champaign and former partners, it is particularly gratifying to renew our collaboration. Both CDG and Pavlov Media have evolved significantly since we last worked together, and we are eager to embark on this new chapter of our relationship."

About CDG:

CDG provides a cloud-based, SaaS-delivered OSS/BSS platform for voice, video, data, circuit, and interconnect services for retail and wholesale broadband service providers and carriers. We deliver value to our clients through our open architecture, operator-driven solutions that empower them to create the optimal service ecosystem for growing their customer base, improving their BI, and developing the latest AI/ML and automation technologies to increase their operational efficiencies and capabilities.

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a leading nationwide provider of broadband, voice, and other services, specializing in high-speed fiber internet for residential and commercial customers. Serving 44 states, Pavlov Media operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone, and excels in designing, constructing, and managing private networks tailored to both the single-family home market, and the multifamily real estate industry. For more information, please visit pavlovmedia.com.

Source: Communications Data Group

Contact: Ryan Travaille

Phone: 217 402-3445

[email protected]

Related Links

https://www.cdg.us

SOURCE Communications Data Group