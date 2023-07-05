Pavlov Media's fiber-optic footprint in Savoy, IL continues to grow

News provided by

Pavlov Media

05 Jul, 2023, 11:07 ET

SAVOY, Ill., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media is expanding construction of their fiber-optic network within Savoy, IL. Pavlov Media's subsidiary, Campus Communication Group (CCG), will be drilling a fiber-optic installation on 101 Windsor Road, Savoy, IL, to deliver Pavlov Media's fiber-optic Internet to businesses in that area.

"Businesses on Windsor Road will be able to benefit from Pavlov Media's fiber Internet service," said Mark Scifres, CEO of Pavlov Media. "This fiber-optic installation couldn't have been accomplished without the support of the city of Savoy. Pavlov Media couldn't be more ecstatic to continue to invest in the partnership with the residents and businesses of Savoy."

Providing additional solutions such as Managed IT and VoIP phones, Pavlov Media offers solutions that can meet the unique needs of any business in the 21st century.

For businesses of Savoy interested in fiber-optic Internet, go to: https://pavlovmedia.com/business/internet/

Any questions may be answered by contacting Pavlov Media's 24/7 customer support at: (833) 245-4222 or [email protected].

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry.  For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com.

Contact:
Jason Free, Director of Marketing            
217-353-3000 ext.1311
[email protected]

SOURCE Pavlov Media

Also from this source

"Light Up Your Life" Gigabit-speed Internet is now available in Lavon, TX

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.