Pavlov Media's fiber-optic footprint in Savoy, IL continues to grow

SAVOY, Ill., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlov Media is expanding construction of their fiber-optic network within Savoy, IL. Pavlov Media's subsidiary, Campus Communication Group (CCG), will be drilling a fiber-optic installation on 101 Windsor Road, Savoy, IL, to deliver Pavlov Media's fiber-optic Internet to businesses in that area.

"Businesses on Windsor Road will be able to benefit from Pavlov Media's fiber Internet service," said Mark Scifres, CEO of Pavlov Media. "This fiber-optic installation couldn't have been accomplished without the support of the city of Savoy. Pavlov Media couldn't be more ecstatic to continue to invest in the partnership with the residents and businesses of Savoy."

Providing additional solutions such as Managed IT and VoIP phones, Pavlov Media offers solutions that can meet the unique needs of any business in the 21st century.

For businesses of Savoy interested in fiber-optic Internet, go to: https://pavlovmedia.com/business/internet/

Any questions may be answered by contacting Pavlov Media's 24/7 customer support at: (833) 245-4222 or [email protected].

About Pavlov Media:

Pavlov Media is a nationwide Internet and Media company with offerings of broadband, voice, and television services. The company operates municipal fiber networks connected to its national backbone network. Pavlov Media specializes in private networks designed, constructed, and operated by a team of dedicated professionals from the multifamily real estate industry. For more information visit www.pavlovmedia.com .

Contact:

Jason Free, Director of Marketing

217-353-3000 ext.1311

[email protected]

