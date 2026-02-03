Pavlus Travel & Cruises Spotlights Five Key Consumer Travel Trends for 2026

Luxury, solo travel and longer European vacations lead the way

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2026 gets underway, Pavlus Travel & Cruises, a full-service travel agency headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and one of the largest independent agencies in the U.S., has identified five major travel trends shaping consumer vacation planning this year. These trends are based on client inquiries and booking patterns for January 2026 when Pavlus' sales were up more than 10 percent, compared with the same month a year ago.

1. Soaring Strength in Luxury Travel

Craig S. Pavlus, Founder and CEO, Pavlus Travel & Cruises

"Luxury demand remains the single strongest trend we're seeing," said Craig S. Pavlus, founder and CEO of Pavlus Travel & Cruises. "Our clients continue to prioritize high-end experiences—whether at sea or on land—and that momentum carried strongly into January."

Luxury ocean and river cruises, upscale escorted tours, and premium hotel and resort stays remain popular. Within the luxury segment, Pavlus also cited three notable developments:

Growing interest in expedition cruises to remote destinations such as Antarctica, the Galápagos, the Arctic, Australia's Kimberley region, and the South Pacific.

Increased demand for yacht-style cruising offered by luxury hospitality brands, including the Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection and Orient Express Sailing Yachts.

Rising popularity in luxurious river journeys, often coupled with pre- and post-voyage land stays, on AmaWaterways, Viking and other upscale river lines.

2. Expansion of the Solo Travel Market

Solo travel continues to grow across multiple age groups and life stages. "More suppliers are offering attractive solo pricing with reduced or eliminated single supplements," said Pavlus.

One emerging trend involves married travelers taking separate solo trips during the same year. While couples still plan major vacations together, many now also schedule individual trips to pursue personal interests—from golf and gaming to culinary experiences or cultural travel.

3. Remote Work Blended with Leisure Travel

Advances in connectivity and the expansion of remote work continue to reshape travel habits. "We're seeing more travelers combining work and leisure in meaningful ways," said Pavlus.

Clients are extending stays on cruises, tours, and resort vacations while maintaining remote work schedules. While exploring Europe and other international destinations, travelers can often structure their days around sightseeing, dining and cultural experiences outside standard U.S. business hours.

4. Strong Demand for European Vacations

Demand for European travel remains robust in 2026, particularly for longer itineraries. "Short one-week European trips are becoming far less common," said Pavlus. Many clients now plan vacations lasting 10 days to two weeks or longer, frequently combining cruises with pre- and post-trip stays.

"Arriving one or two days early has also become standard practice, allowing travelers time to acclimate and reducing concerns over flight disruptions," he added. Extended stays after cruises and tours, often involving rail travel to additional cities, are also on the rise.

5. Travel Centered on Friends and Family

Group travel among friends and family continues to gain momentum. Pavlus reports increased bookings from multiple couples traveling together, as well as strong demand for multigenerational family vacations. Small groups of friends—including solo travelers—are increasingly planning shared experiences focused on culture, cuisine, and connection.

For more information, visit https://pavlus.com/ .

About Pavlus Travel & Cruises, Inc.

Pavlus Travel & Cruises is an independent, full-service luxury travel agency specializing in luxury travel and cruise vacations. Founded in 1994 by Craig Pavlus, former Trans World Airlines senior vice president, marketing, the agency employs a professional workforce across the United States and is a member of the Travel Leaders Network. Pavlus Travel & Cruises is the world's largest seller of Tauck Tours and a top-tier seller for leading luxury travel brands including AmaWaterways, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic, Seabourn, Silversea and others.

