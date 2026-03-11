Pavlus Travel Marks First Anniversary of Solo Traveler Program

Solo Revenue Jumps 32% Year Over Year; New Virtual Event on the Horizon

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc., one of the largest independent luxury travel agencies in the U.S., is celebrating the first anniversary of its dedicated solo traveler program with a 32% increase in solo travel sales year over year.

Pavlus Travel & Cruise is celebrating the first anniversary of its new solo traveler program. Shown above, a solo traveler explores Strasbourg, France. Photo by Shutterstock.

"Kicking off year two of our solo traveler program, the stars are aligned for even more growth in luxury solo travel and cruising," says Craig S. Pavlus, founder and CEO of Pavlus Travel & Cruise, headquartered in Albuquerque, NM, and a member of the Travel Leaders Network. "We've introduced several new solo initiatives, plus our negotiated solo pricing, Pavlus-only discounts, and low-price guarantee consistently save solo travelers hundreds—and often thousands—of dollars."

Solo-Friendly Initiatives

Luxury travel suppliers are responding to growing solo travel demand by reducing or even waiving single supplements. In 2025, Pavlus launched a dedicated solo travel page on its website highlighting single supplements ranging from 0% to 35%, plus any solo accommodations.

A new link atop that page also makes it easy for travelers to sign up for Pavlus' solo travel newsletter and pricing emails. Launched by Pavlus in 2025, those already serve thousands of subscribers.

New Solo Virtual Event on the Horizon

Pavlus also kicked off a series of virtual travel events in early 2025 for all customers -- solo travelers, couples, friends, and multigenerational families. Top luxury brands such as AmaWaterways, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seabourn, and Tauck share updates on ships, itineraries, programs, and promotions, and also answer questions. Each supplier highlights at least one solo-friendly offering.

And there's more to come. "Later this summer, we'll host a new virtual solo travel event," says Janet Anderson, Pavlus' director of luxury sales development. "Travelers will get an inside look at solo promotions, single accommodations, any special solo activities including meet-and-greet cocktail receptions. The date and time will be announced soon."

Solo Travel Evolves

Solo travel isn't just for singles anymore. Siblings or friends often travel together but stay in separate solo rooms or suites. Even couples who enjoy a big annual vacation together may also each head out for a solo "me time" trip—to pursue such personal passions as cooking, outdoor adventure, or museum hopping.

The numbers back it up. Cruise Lines International Association's 2025 State of the Cruise Industry Report shows the number of solo cruise guests increased from 6% in 2023 to 12% in 2024. "We definitely see strong growth in our solo travel sales," emphasizes Pavlus, and "we expect this trend to continue throughout 2026."

For more information on Pavlus Travel & Cruise, visit https://pavlustravel.com/.

About Pavlus Travel & Cruise

Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc., is an independent, full-service luxury travel agency specializing in luxury travel and cruise vacations. Founded in 1994 by Craig Pavlus, former Trans World Airlines senior vice president, marketing, the agency employs a professional workforce across the United States and is a member of the Travel Leaders Network. The agency is the world's largest seller of Tauck Tours and a top-tier seller for leading luxury travel brands including AmaWaterways, Oceania Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Scenic, Seabourn, Silversea, Viking, and others.

SOURCE Pavlus Travel & Cruise, Inc.