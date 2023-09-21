PAVmed and Lucid Diagnostics to Participate in Panel Presentation at the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference

News provided by

PAVmed Inc.

21 Sep, 2023, 08:30 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, and its majority-owned subsidiary Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD) ("Lucid" or "Lucid Diagnostics"), a commercial-stage cancer prevention diagnostics company, today announced their participation in the 2023 Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference in New York City.  

Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed and Lucid's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, and Dennis McGrath, PAVmed's President and Chief Financial Officer and Lucid's Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a panel presentation on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

About PAVmed and its Subsidiaries

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths. Its other majority-owned subsidiary, Veris Health Inc., is a private, commercial-stage digital health company focused on enhancing cancer care through remote monitoring and virtual care using the Veris Cancer Care Platform. Veris is concurrently developing a fully implantable, intelligent, physiologic monitor for attachment and coimplantation with a vascular access port that will further enhance the clinical and commercial value of the platform by providing physiologic data to the care providers, independent of patient compliance.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com.

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth.com

SOURCE PAVmed Inc.

Also from this source

PAVmed Provides Business Update and Second Quarter Financial Results

PAVmed to Hold a Business Update Conference Call and Webcast on August 16, 2023

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.