PAVmed Digital Health Subsidiary, Veris Health, to Present Comprehensive Meta-analysis on Impact of Remote Patient Monitoring in Oncology at HIMSS

Company presenting at highly influential HIMSS23 Global Health Conference, today, April 19, 2023 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT.

Meta-analysis shows Remote Patient Monitoring delivers improved quality of care, enhances the patient experience, reduces healthcare costs, and improves provider satisfaction

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, and its majority-owned digital health subsidiary Veris Health Inc. ("Veris"), announced that today, Wednesday, April 19, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. CDT, its team will be presenting a comprehensive remote patient monitoring ("RPM") meta-analysis entitled "RPM for Oncology: Bringing the Hospital Home to Improve Lives" at the HIMSS23 Global Health Conference in Chicago. HIMSS is the world's most influential annual health information technology event, with 40,000+ professionals throughout the global health ecosystem in attendance.

Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. (PRNewsfoto/PAVmed Inc.)

"At Veris, we are deeply committed to enhancing personalized cancer care through RPM using our state-of-the-art Veris Cancer Care Platform, which went live last quarter," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer and Veris' Executive Chairman.

"We believe our healthcare system, and oncology in particular, is in the midst of a revolution in how patients and physicians interact, and that RPM will play a central role in the rapid, technology-driven transition from episodic, mostly in-person assessment and care to more continuous, mostly remote monitoring and care," Dr. Aklog added. "This meta-analysis affirms our thesis that RPM platforms such as ours have the potential to improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of care delivered to the nearly two million patients diagnosed with cancer every year. Patient symptom and quality of life reporting ("ePROs"), along with remote monitoring of physiologic data, allows for early detection of complications, reduces unplanned hospitalizations, reduces healthcare costs, and enhances both patient and provider satisfaction."

Presenters at this session at HIMSS session include:

James D. Mitchell, M.D. – Chief Medical Officer of Veris Health and practicing radiation oncologist. Dr. Mitchell is the co-founder of Oncodisc, Inc. which Veris Health acquired in 2021.

Matthias Kochmann, M.D. – Physician and clinical informationist at Sutter Health and Veris consultant. Dr. Kochmann has a deep background in medical informatics, has published extensively on RPM and is the recipient of NIH research grants in the field.

Ankit Prasad – Director of System Integration and Customer Support at Veris Health. Mr. Prasad served in various customer and technical roles over nearly a decade at electronic health record leader, Epic Systems, and directed successful initiatives across various applications in the Epic ecosystem as Head of Customer Success.

The presentation was based on a meta-analysis of data collected through an extensive literature review of nearly two decades of oncology research across various modalities and cancer types, representing ten different countries on four continents and published in more than 30 different peer-reviewed publications. Using the data, the Veris team provides a framework for integrating RPM with ePROs into personalized care at cancer care centers.

Veris is a commercial-stage digital health company whose Veris Cancer Care Platform™ (Veris CCP) is designed to enhance personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring. Patients enrolled on the platform receive a VerisBox™ containing Bluetooth-enabled connected health care devices that transmit real-time physiologic data to the cloud-based Veris CCP clinician portal. The patients also report symptoms and quality of life parameters through the Veris CCP patient smartphone app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play. The clinician portal is designed to be integrated into the oncology practice and allows the cancer care team to review physiologic and clinical data, and to bill for RPM services. The software-as-a-service recurring-revenue business model delivers near-term value at attractive margins to both Veris and its clients. The company is concurrently developing an implantable physiological monitor, with biologic sensors and wireless communication, designed to be implanted alongside a chemotherapy port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform.

For oncology practices interested in learning more about the Veris CCP, please visit www.verishealth.com to be contacted by a company representative.

About PAVmed and its Subsidiaries

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its majority-owned subsidiary, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (Nasdaq: LUCD), is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to prevent esophageal cancer deaths.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com.

For more information about Veris Health, please visit verishealth.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risk and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are any statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements, which are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of PAVmed's management, are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause such differences include, among other things, volatility in the price of PAVmed's common stock; general economic and market conditions; the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including the cost and time required to advance PAVmed's products to regulatory submission; whether regulatory authorities will be satisfied with the design of and results from PAVmed's clinical and preclinical studies; whether and when PAVmed's products are cleared by regulatory authorities; market acceptance of PAVmed's products once cleared and commercialized; PAVmed's ability to raise additional funding as needed; and other competitive developments. In addition, PAVmed has been monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and the pandemic's impact on PAVmed's businesses. PAVmed expects the significance of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the extent of its effect on its financial and operational results, to be dictated by, among other things, the success of efforts to contain the pandemic and the impact of such efforts on PAVmed's businesses. These factors are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of them are beyond PAVmed's control. In addition, new risks and uncertainties may arise from time to time and are difficult to predict. For a further list and description of these and other important risks and uncertainties that may affect PAVmed's future operations, see Part I, Item 1A, "Risk Factors," in PAVmed's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, as the same may be updated in Part II, Item 1A, "Risk Factors" in any Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed by PAVmed after its most recent Annual Report. PAVmed disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in its expectations or in events, conditions, or circumstances on which those expectations may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE PAVmed Inc.