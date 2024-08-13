PAVmed Provides Business Update and Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Lucid reports record quarterly EsoGuard® test volume and held productive meeting with CMS Medicare Administrative Contractor (MAC) Palmetto GBA's MolDX Program

Veris Health actively pursuing financing following launch of pilot program with The Ohio State's James Cancer Hospital

Conference call and webcast to be held today, August 13th at 8:30 AM EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ: PAVM, PAVMZ) ("PAVmed" or the "Company"), a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, today provided a business update for the Company and its subsidiaries, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) ("Lucid") and Veris Health Inc. ("Veris"), and presented financial results for the Company for the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Business Update Highlights

"Our strategy for PAVmed remains to strengthen its finances and long-term stability by seeking to have each of its subsidiaries become independently financeable and well-positioned to leverage PAVmed's shared infrastructure," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "Lucid remains PAVmed's strongest asset and it has been able to independently finance its operations and continue to make solid progress over multiple fronts towards fulfilling its large commercial potential. PAVmed's two other subsidiaries, Veris Health and the PMX incubator are also advancing consistent with this strategy, with Veris and PMX asset PortIO actively pursuing independent financing.

Highlights from the second quarter and recent weeks:

Financial Results:

For the three months ended June 30, 2024 , EsoGuard related revenues were $1.0 million . Operating expenses were approximately $14.6 million , which includes stock-based compensation expenses of $1.9 million . GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately $10.9 million , or $(1.19) per common share.

, EsoGuard related revenues were . Operating expenses were approximately , which includes stock-based compensation expenses of . GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was approximately , or per common share. As shown below and for the purpose of illustrating the effect of stock-based compensation and other non-cash income and expenses on the Company's financial results, the Company's non-GAAP adjusted loss was approximately $7.7 million or $(0.84) per common share.

or per common share. PAVmed had cash and cash equivalents of $25.5 million as of June 30, 2024 , compared to $19.6 million as of December 31, 2023 .

as of , compared to as of . The unaudited financial results for the three months ended June 30, 2024 were filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q on August 12, 2024 , and are available at www.pavmed.com or www.sec.gov.

PAVmed Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement our financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management provides certain non-GAAP financial measures of the Company's financial results. These non-GAAP financial measures include net loss before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and non-GAAP adjusted loss, which further adjusts EBITDA for stock-based compensation expense, loss on the issuance or modification of convertible securities, the periodic change in fair value of convertible securities, and loss on debt extinguishment. The foregoing non-GAAP financial measures of EBITDA and non-GAAP adjusted loss are not recognized terms under U.S. GAAP.

Non-GAAP financial measures are presented with the intent of providing greater transparency to the information used by us in our financial performance analysis and operational decision-making. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful information to assist investors, shareholders, and other readers of our financial statements in making comparisons to our historical financial results and analyzing the underlying performance of our results of operations. These non-GAAP financial measures are not intended to be, and should not be, a substitute for, considered superior to, considered separately from, or as an alternative to, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.

Non-GAAP financial measures are provided to enhance readers' overall understanding of our current financial results and to provide further information for comparative purposes. Management believes the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of our core operating results and business outlook. Specifically, the non-GAAP financial measures include non-GAAP adjusted loss, and its presentation is intended to help the reader understand the effect of the loss on the issuance or modification of convertible securities, the periodic change in fair value of convertible securities, the loss on debt extinguishment and the corresponding accounting for non-cash charges on financial performance. In addition, management believes non-GAAP financial measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods.

A reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure of all non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release for the three and six months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023 are as follows:

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations (Unaudited)



For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023 (in thousands except per-share amounts)















Revenue

$ 979

$ 166

$ 1,989

$ 612 Operating expenses

14,663

16,650

29,711

37,496 Other (Income) Expense

1,230

1,408

5,704

3,222 Net Loss

14,914

17,892

33,426

40,106 Net income (loss) per common share, basic and diluted

$ (1.19)

$ (2.10)

$ (3.78)

$ (4.86) Net loss attributable to common stockholders

(10,908)

(14,612)

(33,696)

(32,617) Preferred Stock dividends and deemed dividends

81

75

7,657

149 Net income (loss) as reported

(10,827)

(14,537)

(26,039)

(32,468) Adjustments:















Depreciation and amortization expense1

305

747

891

1,474 Interest expense, net2

(99)

65

(156)

128 NCI ownership share of Interest and Depreciation adjustments

(40)

(225)

(180)

(403) EBITDA

(10,661)

(13,950)

(25,484)

(31,269)

















Other non-cash or financing related expenses:















Stock-based compensation expense3

1,904

2,507

3,786

6,926 ResearchDx acquisition/settlement paid in stock1

—

—

—

713 Operating expenses issued in stock1

140

625

163

625 Change in FV convertible debt2

566

340

2,728

1,380 Offering costs convertible debt2

—

—

—

1,186 Loss on debt extinguishment2

763

743

1,132

1,268 Debt modification expense

—

—

2,000

— Other non-cash charges

—

—

—

— NCI ownership share of non-GAAP adjustments

(363)

(450)

(602)

(2,192) Non-GAAP adjusted (loss)

$ (7,651)

$ (10,185)

$ (16,277)

$ (21,363) Basic and Diluted shares outstanding

9,153

6,957

8,924

6,716 Non-GAAP adjusted (loss) income per share

$(0.84)

$(1.46)

$(1.82)

$(3.18)

1 Included in general and administrative expenses in the financial statements. 2 Included in other income and expenses. 3 Stock-based compensation ("SBC") expense included in operating expenses is detailed as follows in the table below by category within operating expenses for the non-GAAP Net operating expenses:

Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Expenses to Non-GAAP Net Operating Expenses (in thousands except per-share amounts)

For the three months ended June 30,

For the six months ended June 30,



2024

2023

2024

2023

















Cost of revenue

$ 1,666

$ 1,685

$ 3,411

$ 3,030 Stock-based compensation expense3

(44)

(31)

(80)

(54) Net cost of revenue

1,622

1,654

3,331

2,976

















Amortization of acquired intangible assets

105

505

477

1,010

















Sales and marketing

4,242

4,339

8,552

8,877 Stock-based compensation expense3

(387)

(455)

(790)

(899) Net sales and marketing

3,855

3,884

7,762

7,978

















General and administrative

7,009

6,652

13,688

17,060 Depreciation expense

(200)

(242)

(414)

(464) ResearchDx acquisition/settlement paid in stock

—

—

—

(713) Operating expenses issued in stock

(140)

(625)

(163)

(625) Stock-based compensation expense3

(1,214)

(1,674)

(2,292)

(5,262) Net general and administrative

5,455

4,111

10,819

9,996

















Research and development

1,641

3,469

3,583

7,519 Stock-based compensation expense3

(259)

(347)

(624)

(711) Net research and development

1,382

3,122

2,959

6,808

















Total operating expenses

14,663

16,650

29,711

37,496 Depreciation and amortization expense

(305)

(747)

(891)

(1,474) ResearchDx acquisition/settlement paid in stock

—

—

—

(713) Operating expenses issued in stock

(140)

(625)

(163)

(625) Stock-based compensation expense3

(1,904)

(2,507)

(3,786)

(6,926) Net operating expenses

$ 12,314

$ 12,771

$ 24,871

$ 27,758



















