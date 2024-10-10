PAVmed Subsidiary, Veris Health, Awarded $1.8 Million NIH Grant to Enhance Cancer Care

Grant will fund research to optimize Veris Cancer Care Platform for medically underserved cancer patients, in partnership with an academic cancer center

NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PAVmed Inc. (Nasdaq: PAVM) ("PAVmed" or the "Company") a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company, operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors, and its majority-owned digital health subsidiary Veris Health Inc. ("Veris"), today announced that Veris has been awarded a $1.8 million grant from the National Institute on Minority Health and Health Disparities (NIMHD), an institute of the National Institutes of Health (NIH). The two-year grant will fund research to optimize and validate the Veris Cancer Care Platform for the needs of medically underserved cancer patients, in partnership with an academic cancer center. The research project, "Bridging the Gap: Enhancing Cancer Care for Underserved Populations with the Veris Health Cancer Care Platform," will focus on patients facing language barriers, limited access to technology, and socioeconomic disparities.

Veris Health Inc., is a digital health company focused on enhanced personalized cancer care through remote patient monitoring using implantable biologic sensors with wireless communication along with a custom suite of connected external devices. (PRNewsfoto/PAVmed Inc.)

"We are honored to receive this prestigious NIH grant, which recognizes the potential of our Veris Cancer Care Platform to enhance cancer care," said James D. Mitchell M.D., PAVmed's Vice President of Digital Health and Veris's Chief Medical Officer. "This grant will accelerate our efforts to expand the reach and impact of our technology, while strengthening our relationships with academic cancer centers and within the oncology community. We look forward to bringing the benefits of this technology to broader and more diverse patient populations, to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and increase patient access to enhanced cancer care."

"This NIH grant, which provides Veris with important non-dilutive funding, comes at a pivotal time for Veris, as it pursues financing to advance its commercial strategy, including regulatory clearance and launch of its implantable physiological monitor," said Lishan Aklog, M.D., PAVmed's Chairman & Chief Executive Officer. "This aligns with PAVmed's long-term strategy, which seeks to assure that its subsidiaries, such as Veris, are independently financeable but able to leverage PAVmed's shared infrastructure."

About Veris Health

Veris Health Inc. is a digital health company whose lead product, the Veris Cancer Care Platform, is a comprehensive digital care platform with remote physiological data collection, symptom reporting, telehealth capability, and electronic health record integration. The platform seeks to offer enhanced personalized cancer care through the early detection of complications, reduced unplanned hospitalizations, the provision of longitudinal trends of physiological and clinical data, data-driven risk management tools, and increased patient and provider satisfaction.

Cancer patients enrolled on the platform receive a VerisBox™ of Veris-branded connected health care devices which transmit physiologic data to the cloud-based clinician portal via an embedded cellular connection. A complementary patient portal enables patients to report symptoms, as well as general health and quality of life parameters, to their cancer care team through the Veris patient smartphone app. The app also allows patients to invite caretakers and family members to follow along on their cancer care journey. Veris is also developing an implantable physiological monitor, designed to be implanted in combination with a vascular access port, which will interface with the Veris Cancer Care Platform. The implantable monitor will further enhance the clinical and commercial value of the platform by providing remote physiologic data independent of patient compliance.

Cancer centers and oncology centers interested in learning more about Veris and the Veris Platform, please visit www.verishealth.com to contact a company representative.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc. is a diversified commercial-stage medical technology company operating in the medical device, diagnostics, and digital health sectors. Its other subsidiary (in addition to Veris), Lucid Diagnostics, is a commercial-stage cancer prevention medical diagnostics company that markets the EsoGuard® Esophageal DNA Test and EsoCheck® Esophageal Cell Collection Device—the first and only commercial tools for widespread early detection of esophageal precancer to mitigate the risks of esophageal cancer deaths.

For more and for more information about PAVmed, please visit pavmed.com.

For more information about Lucid Diagnostics, please visit luciddx.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

