Pavonis Group Announces the Acquisition of Market Leading Real Estate AI Platform CRE Marketing Hub

Forms Strategic Alliance with affiliate company RealNex

STAFFORD, Texas, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pavonis Group, a leader in commercial real estate (CRE) technology integration, today announced the acquisition of CRE Marketing Hub, a market-leading AI platform designed specifically for the commercial real estate industry.

Founded by Ross and Tracee Jones, CRE Marketing Hub delivers advanced AI Agents that support marketing, prospecting, research, underwriting preparation, and business development for CRE professionals. The Jones team will continue to collaborate with Pavonis Group to expand the platform and support client adoption.

The acquisition of CRE Marketing Hub complements and will work in conjunction with other Pavonis Group-sponsored companies, RealNex, Bid4Real, and Pix-Virtual.

CRE Marketing Hub offers specialized tools including:

Client Insights for AI-driven persona modeling and prospect analysis

for AI-driven persona modeling and prospect analysis Deal Coach for strategic guidance and deal preparation

for strategic guidance and deal preparation Marketing Center for automated content, marketing collateral, and digital campaigns

for automated content, marketing collateral, and digital campaigns Translation tools, CRE calculators, prompt libraries, social media content generation, script and property profile drafting, image libraries, and offering memorandum automation

"We like to think Real Intelligence rather than Artificial Intelligence. Real Intelligence combines the power of LLMs with the wisdom of industry-specific experience to realize superior results. Clearly, AI tools are revolutionizing how business gets done, and those that adopt the tools and become experts in their use will provide superior service and capture the market," commented Pavonis Group Managing Partner Mark Kingston. "With our Real AI we are supporting our clients to dominate the markets they serve."

Partnering with CRE Marketing Hub will advance workflow automation, enabling clients to swiftly ingest data into RealNex, mine and enrich existing data, facilitate research, develop and implement business development strategies, and drive transactional efficiencies.

As part of the strategy to serve the commercial real estate industry, CRE Marketing Hub will be integrated into the RealNex operating system. RealNex is an industry-leading operating system that includes CRM, Investment and Lease Analysis, Presentation, and Marketing.

About Pavonis Group, LLC

The Pavonis Group was created by leaders from the top echelons of success who are committed to creating and integrating disparate technology and data into one platform, bringing efficiency to the commercial real estate industry. Pavonis brings best practices in data collection, consulting and technological solutions into one company, delivering a comprehensive offering of integrated technology, data and services that increase the efficiency and transparency of the global real estate industry.

Contact:

Sara Perez

(281) 369-5670

[email protected]

SOURCE Pavonis Group