Pav's Partners with Local Restaurants for International Ice Cream for Breakfast Day

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pav's Creamery is opening early and teaming up with several Northeast Ohio restaurants for its 3rd annual International Ice Cream for Breakfast event, happening this Saturday, February 1, at all Pav's locations (Green, North Canton, Bath, Cuyahoga Falls). This year's menu features exciting collaborations with First Watch, Cracker Barrel, Ohio Pie Co. and IHOP.

Ohio Pie

From 8 a.m. to noon this Saturday, February 1, guests can enjoy exclusive, one-day-only creations like Cracker Barrel's Fried Apple French Toast Bake paired with Pav's homemade Vanilla Kustard. Other highlights include Nutella Strawberry Banana Crepes, made with IHOP crepes layered with Nutella, fresh strawberries, bananas and whipped cream.

"This has been such a fun menu to create," says Ashley Mitchell, Pav's Director of Marketing. "Customers are absolutely loving our Chocolate Peanut Butter Pancake Taco, a collaboration we created with our friends at First Watch. Personally, I'm most excited about our collaboration with Ohio Pie Company. Their Strawberry Streusel is incredible and makes the perfect sundae." Pav's launched its first International Ice Cream for Breakfast event in 2023, and its popularity has only grown, attracting customers from across the region. "We've even had people drive up from Cincinnati," Mitchell notes. "It's important to us to deliver a menu that exceeds expectations—especially when we're selling ice cream in the middle of winter! These partnerships really make all the difference."

Pav's Breakfast Menu can be found at all Pav's locations for a limited time, on Saturday, February 1, from 8am to noon.

