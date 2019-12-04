Paw CBD Receives Pet Business Magazine's Industry Recognition Award

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paw CBD, a division of cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE American: YCBD), a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand, was awarded an accolade given by one of the top publications in the pet industry. Pet Business Magazine named Paw CBD's Calming Turkey CBD Soft Chews as a top CBD product for pets in their dog calming aids category.

This is the 18th year Pet Business Magazine has celebrated innovation and success in pet care. The organization selects different companies as the recipients of their annual Industry Recognition Award for the respective categories. Winners are chosen by Pet Business editors that cover pet products and pet care methods year-round.

"We are proud to receive this award from professionals that dedicate their time and effort to researching the best products in the pet industry," said Paul DiBrito, Brand President of Paw CBD. "Pets play a significant role in American culture and we're devoted to offering the best CBD products for people and pets."

Paw CBD is a nationally recognized pet consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose veterinarian-formulated products include tinctures, treats, and topicals in varying strengths and formulas. Paw CBD is a proud supporter of Project 2 Heal and the Humane Society of Charlotte and partners with Instagram celebrities Nala Cat and Venus the Two-Faced Cat. To learn more about the comprehensive line of THC-free Paw CBD pet products, please visit pawcbd.com or follow Paw CBD on Instagram and Facebook .

About cbdMD

cbdMD, Inc. is a nationally recognized consumer cannabidiol (CBD) brand whose current products include CBD tinctures, CBD gummies, CBD topicals, CBD bath bombs, and CBD pet products. cbdMD is also a proud partner of the BIG3 Basketball League, Barstool Sports, Bellator MMA, Life Time, Inc., and Nitro Circus. cbdMD has one of the largest rosters of professional sports athletes who are part of "Team cbdMD." To learn more about cbdMD and our comprehensive line of over 100 SKUs of U.S. produced, THC-free CBD products, please visit: www.cbdmd.com or follow cbdMD on Instagram and Facebook , or visit one of the 4,000 retail outlets that carry cbdMD products.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations and involve certain risks and uncertainties within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as ''should,'' ''may,'' ''intends,'' ''anticipates,'' ''believes,'' ''estimates,'' ''projects,'' ''forecasts,'' ''expects,'' ''plans,'' and ''proposes.'' These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, our ability to expand the sales of our CBD products through our partnership with Pet Business, some of which are beyond our control and difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or forecasted in the forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading "Risk Factors" in cbdMD, Inc.'s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2018, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on December 12, 2018, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2019, as filed with the SEC on May 15, 2019, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2019, as filed with the SEC on August 14, 2019, and our other filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of cbdMD, Inc. and are difficult to predict. cbdMD, Inc. does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law. The information which appears on our websites and our social media platforms, including, but not limited to, Instagram and Facebook, is not part of this press release. The information which appears on the Pet Business website and its social media platforms is not part of this press release.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

cbdMD PR

PR@cbdMD.com

1 (800) 973-3984

Investors:

John Weston

john.weston@cbdmd.com

704-249-9515

SOURCE cbdMD

Related Links

https://www.cbdmd.com

