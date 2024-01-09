™PAW Patrol: Adventure Play Helps Save The Day at The Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation

DEARBORN, Mich., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kids and families can now play and save the day with the heroic PAW Patrol pups, at the brand-new PAW Patrol: Adventure Play exhibit, open to the public February 17, 2024, at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation. Based on the hit preschool series PAW Patrol, which is produced by Spin Master Entertainment and airs on Nickelodeon, this interactive exhibit gives kids and their grownups an opportunity to run rescue missions and work together to overcome challenges in a fun and immersive environment.

Guests enjoy the hands-on immersive exhibit with Marshall the fiire dog dalmatian. There is no job too big and no pup too small in "Paw Patrol Adventure Play." Explore this immersive exhibit with Skye.

Families will visit Adventure Bay with a group of eight rescue pups. Each pup is inspired by a real-world job like fire fighter (firedog Marshall), police officer (police pup Chase), construction worker (Rubble), fearless pilot (Skye) and more. Just as the heroic pups, who believe "no job is too big, no pup is too small," work together to protect the community on the TV show, families work together to save the day with a can-do attitude at the museum. In the process, kids learn about different jobs within a community and how those real-life professionals coordinate to keep people safe and happy.

"The big takeaway for children and their grownups is that every team member's skills are valued and serve an important purpose to help the whole team accomplish important goals," said Dr. Jeffrey H. Patchen, president and CEO of the museum that produced the exhibit, The Children's Museum of Indianapolis. "We want little ones to learn about citizenship, helpfulness and solving problems with the assistance of these rescue pups, who team up to help their neighbors who are in trouble."

Each of the pups has special skills, gadgets and vehicles to help them on their rescue missions. In the exhibit, families are invited to pop on a pup pack containing their own imaginary tools and check out the lay of the land from the lookout tower. They can head to Jake's Mountain and scope things out near the snowy slide to see if anyone is in trouble. They can also board the PAW Patroller, push buttons, and drive it up the mountain to help Rubble and Everest rescue a snowboarder stuck in the snow. Those with a taste for foodie adventures can whip up tasty treats in Porter's Café and help Adventure Bay win the Tallest Cake Competition by stacking cake layers as high as they can. Families can also cruise Adventure Bay aboard the Sea Patroller, steering it to rescue baby seagulls and turtles.

The hands-on, immersive PAW Patrol: Adventure Play exhibit is a fun way for the whole family to learn bravery and heroism, with exciting stories. The whole family will learn how to combine their skills to problem-solve together and save the day.

PAW Patrol: Adventure Play was produced by The Children's Museum of Indianapolis in partnership with Nickelodeon. The Children's Museum of Indianapolis is a nonprofit committed to creating extraordinary family learning experiences across the arts, sciences, and humanities that have the power to transform the lives of children and families.

©Spin Master Ltd. ™PAW PATROL and all related titles, logos, characters; and SPIN MASTER logo are trademarks of Spin Master Ltd. Used under license. Nickelodeon and all related titles and logos are trademarks of Viacom International Inc.

SOURCE Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation