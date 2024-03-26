PAW Patrol® Spin-off Rubble & Crew™ Drafts MLB Superstar Aaron Judge for Upcoming Episode

New York Yankees Captain and Dog Dad Will Guest Star as Himself in Spin Master's Hit Animated Series – Episode Premiering on Nickelodeon this Summer

TORONTO, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Baseball enthusiasts and pup fans alike are in for a treat with the announcement that former American League MVP and Captain of the New York Yankees, Aaron Judge, will appear in an upcoming episode of the popular preschool series Rubble & Crew, produced by Spin Master Entertainment. Much to the delight of preschoolers and families, the MLB superstar and dog dad will voice himself in the animated series, donning his signature New York Yankees uniform. The episode is set to air this summer on Nickelodeon (US) and Corus' Treehouse and STACKTV (Canada).

Behind the scenes shot of Aaron Judge's voiceover record and initial 2D character rendering for upcoming Rubble & Crew episode (CNW Group/Spin Master Corp.)

"As a proud dog dad, it was a blast to join Rubble and his friends in this adventure," said Judge. "Through my foundation work, I understand the importance of reaching kids and teaching them the importance of teamwork. It was so fun to combine two things I'm passionate about – dogs and baseball - to deliver this valuable message."

In the episode titled, "The Crew Builds a Ballpark," Rubble and his crew are building it with the bow-wow best in baseball, bringing their can-do attitude and creative problem solving to the field.

Episode: "The Crew Builds a Ballpark" Logline: When Rubble's favorite baseball star Aaron Judge can't get out of town to participate in a home run derby, Rubble & Crew build a ballpark to hold the derby right in Builder Cove.

Spin Master, MLB and Nickelodeon are planning a host of integrations and activations for fans and families tied to Judge's appearance in Rubble & Crew. More details will be released leading up to the air date.

About Rubble & Crew

Set in the community of Builder Cove, a neighboring town to PAW Patrol's Adventure Bay, Rubble & Crew centers on Rubble, the funny and optimistic leader of the construction crew. In the small, quickly growing town, lots of things are still needed for the community to come together. Rubble and his construction pup family--his pup cousins Mix, Wheeler, Charger, Motor, along with Grandpa Gravel and Auntie Crane--must work together to tackle and build all the projects the town needs.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 31 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 44th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit http://www.nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About MLB Studios

Major League Baseball (MLB) represents the highest level of professional baseball and is the most historic sports league in the United States. Under MLB Studios, the League creates, produces and consults on original content inspired by the engaging personalities and compelling storylines at the forefront of today's game and throughout its robust 150-year history. MLB Studios media and licensing projects span film, television, audio networks and digital distribution.

Recent credits include the critically acclaimed Netflix film "The Saint of Second Chances," the multi-part documentary films "Once Upon a Time in Queens" and "The Captain" on ESPN, "Say Hey, Willie Mays!" on HBO/HBO Max, "After Jackie," on HISTORY, "New Wave: Baseball's Next Generation" with UNINTERRUPTED and Grapefruit Tree Media and "Blippi Hits a Home Run," with Moonbug Entertainment. Netflix recently announced two projects in partnership with MLB, a docuseries following the Boston Red Sox throughout the 2024 season and a documentary looking back at the extraordinary and historic 2004 Red Sox season. ESPN Films is in-production on an eight-part documentary series, "The Yankees Win" and Imagine Entertainment announced a strategic partnership with MLB Studios to collaborate, develop and produce projects alongside the league.

