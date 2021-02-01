Paw Print Genetics Launches 46 New Tests for Inherited Diseases and Traits Found in Canines

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paw Print Genetics, a division of Genetic Veterinary Sciences, Inc., has launched 46 new, highly desired disease and trait tests to their ever-growing menu of genetic assays. This menu now consists of nearly 300 different tests for over 350 different breeds of dog, the largest in the industry.

Among these are new tests for Labrador retrievers, Beagles, Collies and many other breeds. All tests offered at Paw Print Genetics are based on the published, medical literature, and developed and validated in their laboratory in Spokane, WA.

"We are very excited to provide these tests to our customer community of breeders, veterinarians and dog owners." stated Dr. Lisa Shaffer, CEO of Paw Print Genetics. "By offering the largest menu of tests available, Paw Print Genetics continues to be the leading provider of testing for genetic conditions in dogs. With our staff of geneticists and veterinarians, we provide genetic counseling services to fully support our customers in their testing."

These additional tests further Paw Print Genetics' mission to help breeders achieve optimal canine genetic health. Paw Print Genetics strictly follows the published standards and guidelines for canine clinical genetic testing laboratories. As such, all testing conducted by Paw Print Genetics is performed in duplicate with two independent methods, ensuring a 99.9% accuracy rate.

Learn more about these new test offerings here: https://www.pawprintgenetics.com/blog/2021/01/28/paw-print-genetics-launches-46-new-tests-dogs/

About Paw Print Genetics

Located in Spokane, Washington, Paw Print Genetics was founded in 2012 and is dedicated to raising the standard in canine genetic diagnostic testing, carrier screening, and customer support. Paw Print Genetics' mission is to achieve optimal canine genetic health by providing outstanding resources for dog owners, breeders, trainers, and veterinarians for pets, show dogs and working dogs.

