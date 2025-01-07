PAW PROSPER STRENGTHENS ITS COMMITMENT TO PET WELL-BEING WITH THE ACQUISITION OF SLEEPYPOD: GLOBAL-LEADER IN CRASH-TEST-CERTIFIED SAFETY HARNESSES AND CARRIERS

DENVER, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paw Prosper, a pet health and wellness platform that provides efficacious solutions to larger pet wellness challenges, is thrilled to announce the acquisition of Sleepypod, the global leader in pet safety harnesses and carriers. With this thoughtful addition, Paw Prosper underscores the critical role injury prevention plays in its mission to ensure pets stay healthy, recover quickly, and age gracefully.

"We're thrilled to welcome Sleepypod to the Paw Prosper family of brands," says Ryan DeCaire, CEO of Paw Prosper. "Their dedication to innovation and their research-driven approach to pet safety perfectly align with our mission to deliver premium products and valuable education that support pets in living long, healthy lives."

Founded in 2005 in Pasadena, California, Sleepypod was built on the belief that pets deserve thoughtfully designed products that enhance both comfort and safety. Renowned for their crash-tested safety harnesses and carriers, Sleepypod has set the standard for pet safety, earning recognition as a global leader in the field. Their car harnesses and carriers undergo rigorous crash testing based on child safety seat standards, ensuring they provide the highest level of protection available for pets. Although there are no universal standards for pet safety products, Sleepypod has established its own comprehensive safety standards that exceed those of competing products. Additionally, the Center for Pet Safety has developed certification standards for pet safety products, offering further assurance of their commitment to safety.

"We are beyond excited to join the Paw Prosper family," says Michael Leung, lead product designer and co-founder of Sleepypod. "Both Sleepypod and Paw Prosper share a deep commitment to innovation, quality, and the well-being of pets. By combining our strengths, we can now reach even greater heights in delivering exceptional products that enhance the lives of pets and their families. This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for us, and we look forward to growing together to make an even bigger impact in the pet care industry."

Paw Prosper is committed to ensuring uninterrupted service and support during this transition.

About Paw Prosper

Paw Prosper is focused on helping pets stay healthy, recover quickly, and age gracefully. With a focus on efficacious solutions to the challenges of injury and aging, Paw Prosper aims to provide industry experts and pet parents with the products, tools, and information they need to help pets overcome larger wellness challenges. Paw Prosper was established in 2022 and is based in Denver, Colorado, with offices in Toronto, Canada; Branford, Connecticut; Englewood, Florida; and the Netherlands. For more information, go here .

About Sleepypod

Founded in 2005 in Pasadena, California, Sleepypod is the industry leader in crash-tested safety harnesses and carriers for pets. Sleepypod is known for its innovative designs that prioritize safety and comfort for pets on the go, with a focus on high-quality materials and rigorous testing. Their commitment to excellence and research-backed approach has made them a trusted name and a global leader in pet safety. For more information, go here .

