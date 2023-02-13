PAWAii Caremi Fountain Is Set To Launch On Indiegogo As The First NSF-Certified Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with Pawaii's mission to roll out best-in-class products that improve the quality of life of pets and their owners, the brand is set to launch its newest mobile smart pet water fountain, which is also the first NSF-certified pet water fountain in the market, on Indiegogo. The product, targeted at pet owners looking for ways to keep their pets safe and entertained, is a sterling result of a collaboration between Pawaii and Waterdrop.

Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain from PAWAii

According to the lead of the development team of this pet water fountain, the goal of the product is to help owners care for their fur babies without missing out on any vital information that can help improve their pets' lives. In his words, "the development of science and technology has made it possible to design and manufacture smart eco-products that are dedicated to pets and their families. The Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain is our first attempt at leveraging sci-tech to improve the experience of pets and their owners."

The Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain boasts a wide range of excellent features and functionalities. Unlike other regular models out there, this model has a proprietary app that keeps track of the water intake data using the smart weighing module. It can help to monitor how much water their pets drink, how many times, and for how long daily. This also helps pet owners consistently monitor their pet's health situation whenever and wherever.

Pawaii collaborated with Waterdrop, a globally known water purification brand recognized by over 10 million US families, to add another impressive feature to the pet water fountain. The inbuilt NSF-certified water filter in this pet water fountain subjects the water to a multi-stage filtration and UV cycle sterilization, ensuring that the water dispensed is fresh, clean, and healthy for your pets.

"Pet owners will find the water filtration functionality in this smart pet water fountain an essential feature to always keep their pets safe and healthy. We have also adopted a wireless and water-electricity separation design that makes it suitable for free placement. Overall, we believe we have achieved our goal of combining science and technology with user-friendly, modern designs in a single product," said the head of the Pawaii Caremi product line.

Pawaii is introducing a crowdfunding project for the Caremi Mobile Smart Pet Water Fountain, set to run from the 14th of February to the 8th of April, 2023, on Indiegogo. The brand invites pet owners to participate in the exercise on the platform and take advantage of up to 51% discount available to super early bird participants.

If you are in the market for a pet water fountain, now is the best time to make a move. You can never go wrong with the world's first NSF-certified smart water fountain. Here is a product that ticks all the boxes while giving you the best value for money. It sports an innovative and user-friendly design that ensures easy usage and durability. It is also easy to disassemble and clean.

For more on the features of the Pawaii Caremi mobile drinking fountain, head to Indiegogo right away.

About the Brand - PAWAii

Pawaii is on a mission to create and foster pets-pet parents' bonds by creating products that benefit both sides of the relationship. The company shows this by ensuring every product it releases into the market represents top quality and maximum comfort. The brand is also committed to elevating the standards of pet care by introducing broader possibilities and fresh opportunities. You can now enjoy your time with your lovely pets with Pawaii products.

SOURCE PAWAii