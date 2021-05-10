Paway Celebrates Dog Moms Throughout The Month Of May With Their "Best Dog Mom Challenge"

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Paway is celebrating dog moms this month by hosting an in-app walk challenge that encourages users to stay connected and active. Dubbed the "Best Dog Mom Challenge," this competition kicked off on the Paway app and will run throughout the month. On average, most dogs are happy with a walk measuring between one and three miles per day, so Paway has encouraged their community to hit a goal of 21 miles by the end of May.

After a year of catering to their dogs at home, dog moms deserve the spotlight and Paway is dedicated to showcasing their appreciation to them. Each participant will be rewarded with a Golden Bouquet badge after completing Paway's Best Dog Mom Challenge. One "lucky" dog mom will also be selected to receive a customized digital art image of them and their dog from Paway's team of in-house artists.

"As a dog parent myself, I know our furry friends are key members of our family that require a lot of attention and care," says Jason Meltzer, Founder and CEO of Paway. "This challenge aims to get our pets out-and-about while celebrating dog moms around the world this month."

One of the dog moms spearheading the charge on Paway's Best Dog Mom Challenge is New York City's premier veterinarian, Dr. Lisa Lippman, who is spreading the word amongst her audience on Instagram. "Exercising your dog and taking them for regular walks is an essential part of being a good dog mom," says Dr. Lippman. "I couldn't be more excited to participate in Paway's Best Dog Mom Challenge for this very reason. It's also about time we take a moment to celebrate all the dog moms out there who work tirelessly taking care of our beloved furry friends."

Since its debut in Los Angeles last year, Paway users have surpassed over 1.5 million minutes of dog walking across every continent aside from Antarctica, including countries like the USA, Mexico, Brazil, the UK, Kenya, China, Australia and more.

To join Paway's Best Dog Mom Challenge this May, download the free Paway app for iOS and Android coming soon with pre-registration now available.

ABOUT PAWAY.

Paway is the Waze for walking your dog. This dog walking companion app helps pet parents and dog caregivers find dog-friendly routes, get live alerts to keep dogs safe, and socialize with other dogs. Paway was created by professional dog walkers for all dog people. The app uses real-time crowd sourced data to map out your neighborhood route while connecting with other dogs and their humans along the way. Paway puts dog and owner safety first and includes features that allow other caretakers to follow along on walks, find lost dogs and check their pet's "report card." The app also allows you to track your dog's food and water intake and share your pet's profile with their circle of caregivers, mark their favorite spots in your neighborhood, and provides a variety of routes around any canines your pet doesn't get along with or oncoming obstacles. For more information please visit: https://www.paway.com

