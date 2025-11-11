PawCo Makes History with the First Real Salad for Dogs -- Ready to Takeover the $150B Pet Industry

PawCo, the leading plant-based pet food company, introduces SuperSalad — elevating everyday meals with fiber, hydration, and high-quality ingredients for dogs.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dogs never had a side salad - until now. PawCo Foods, the science-backed, premium dog nutrition brand led by former Impossible Foods food scientist Dr. Mahsa Vazin, today announced the launch of SuperSalad, the first-ever real salad formulated for dogs to boost their nutrition & gut health.

SuperSalad, a plant-based, nutrient-rich dog bowl booster featuring real ingredients such as spinach, quinoa, and butternut squash. SuperSalad brings real vegetables, super greens, and hydration to your dog’s bowl, the perfect functional topper for a healthier, happier pup.

As modern dog owners demand more than kibble or generic supplements, the pet food market is evolving rapidly. U.S. consumers spent $65.8 billion on pet food and treats in 2024, with the fastest-growing segment focused on fresh, functional, and whole-food options. SuperSalad taps directly into this trend, giving owners familiar & visible nutrition for their dogs—without measuring, prepping, or guessing.

"SuperSalad fills a real gap in the market," said Dr. Mahsa Vazin, Founder and CEO of PawCo Foods. "It's not a gimmick. It's made with high-quality ingredients and visible nutrients, and formulated with expertise from board-certified animal nutritionists. It's overdue that 'wellness' became a trend for dogs - SuperSalad is a massive step in that direction."

What Sets SuperSalad Apart:

Whole-Food Nutrition: High-quality ingredients like spinach, quinoa, lentils, and butternut squash. Nothing artificial, nothing powdered.





Gut Support: Packed with functional fiber and postbiotics that support digestion & overall wellness.





Moisture-Boosting: The high water content helps dogs stay hydrated naturally, especially those on dry or dehydrated diets.





Scoop & Serve Simplicity: Mess-free, compatible with any diet (fresh, kibble, raw) and no measuring needed. A trustworthy, recognizable format for owners.

SuperSalad is the latest release in PawCo's mission to reimagine every part of the dog food experience—from their highest quality fresh food subscriptions, to the first-ever protein bar for dogs, Magic Bar, and their handcrafted Magic Cookie.

With SuperSalad, PawCo continues to expand what's possible at mealtime and brings more function, more freshness, and more flexibility to the bowl. It reflects the team's ongoing commitment to solving real nutrition challenges with science-led solutions that match what the modern dog owner is looking for.

PawCo's SuperSalad 6-pack is now available at https://www.mypawco.com/trial-boxes/ .

About PawCo Foods

Founded by food scientist and animal lover Dr. Mahsa Vazin, PawCo Foods is on a mission to create the smartest dog food ever by combining science-backed formulation, premium nutrition, and functional wellness into meals and treats dogs love. Each product is vet-approved and made to support modern dog health from the inside out.

Media Contact:

Ryan Bouton

[email protected]

www.MyPawCo.com

SOURCE PawCo Foods