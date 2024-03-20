Paw.com Launches the PupChill™ Product Line Featuring Revolutionary Cooling Dog Beds and Waterproof Protector Blankets

PupChill Cooling Dog Bed Nominated for a Global PetExpo 2024 Innovation Award

FT. LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at the Global Pet Expo, the leading conference in the Pet industry, Paw.com, a prominent pet lifestyle product company, introduces the PupChill™ Dog Cooling Collection. The brand's first and all-new line of products is composed of cutting-edge cooling fabric fiber technology designed specifically to enhance the comfort and well-being of pets. Known for its innovative decor-friendly products for furry family members, Paw.com's PupChill™ Cooling line is no exception, which includes ultra-comfy orthopedic memory foam bolster dog beds and waterproof protector blankets.

Additionally, Paw.com is thrilled to announce that the PupChill Cooling Dog Bed has been nominated for a Global PetExpo 2024 Innovation Award. This prestigious nomination underscores our commitment to revolutionizing pet comfort and well-being through advanced cooling technology.

Unlike other brands that use topical chemicals applied to their fabric, Paw.com's fabric has no chemical coating that can be harmful to your pup's skin. The cooling technology is built into the fabric's fibers to prevent decline in performance and ensure long-lasting cooling properties. As a true game-changer, bringing year-round cooling comfort to dog breeds of all sizes, the revolutionary PupChillCooling Dog Beds and Waterproof Protector Blankets bring the ultimate indoor temperature-controlled rest to pets.

"We're shaking up the pet industry by challenging the status quo and delivering a game-changing cooling experience for your furry friends. While others may settle for outdated methods and harmful chemicals, we refuse to compromise. Our cooling fabric fiber technology not only provides unparalleled comfort but also safeguards against declining performance," stated Michele Van Tilborg, CEO of Paw.com. Furthermore, our PupChill™ Collection offers a revolutionary cooling experience, with the dog bed cooling in three ways : through the advanced cooling fabric and two layers of cooling foam.

The PupChill™ Cooling Bolster Bed offers:

Comfort and Coolness: Designed to provide the ultimate oasis of comfort and coolness for your beloved furry companion, this bed is crafted with innovative cooling technology and premium materials.

Superior Rest and Relief: Made with human-grade 3-inch orthopedic memory foam and an additional cooling gel foam layer, this bed offers superior comfort and relief for your pet's joints and muscles, ensuring they stay refreshed and relaxed year-round.

Easy Cleaning and Hygiene: The removable and machine-washable cover makes cleaning a breeze, ensuring hygiene and convenience for pet owners.

Stylish and Seamless: Designed with home décor in mind, this bed seamlessly blends into any living space, adding both style and comfort to your home.

https://www.paw.com/products/pupchill-cooling-bolster-dog-bed

The PupChill™ Cooling Waterproof Blanket offers:

Immediate Cooling Sensation: The cooling fabric fiber is cool to the touch while absorbing your pet's body heat, effectively reducing their skin temperature, and providing a soothing sensation. No need for pre-refrigeration or electrical outlets provides for a super convenient cooling experience.

Easy Cleaning: Machine washable for easy cleaning and maintenance, so your pet can enjoy a fresh and clean sleep surface every time.

Waterproof Protection: A waterproof liner provides an additional layer of protection for your bed and furniture, safeguarding it against spills or accidents.

Stylish & Functional: Available in-home decor-friendly tones, the PupChill™ Cooling Waterproof Blanket seamlessly blends into any living space, ensuring both you and your pet can relax in style. The wavy quilt pattern not only adds a touch of style to your home décor but also enhances the blanket's overall functionality.

https://www.paw.com/products/pupchill-cooling-waterproof-blanket

Paw.com invites you and your pup to experience the difference with PupChill™products, where comfort meets innovation for your furry friend's ultimate relaxation.

About Paw.com

Paw.com is an innovative designer, manufacturer, and curator of affordable luxury pet products. Over one million pet parents have trusted Paw.com to improve the quality of their fur baby's life. The brand's stylish and high-quality beds and bedding decor, along with its travel essentials – complement any space while keeping pets and their human companions comfy at home or on the go. Paw.com is passionate about supporting all aspects of the pet family lifestyle, so pets and their parents enjoy a happy and healthy life together. Follow Paw.com on Instagram , Twitter , and Facebook . For retail/reseller information, email [email protected]. Paw.com is a subsidiary of Paw Brands, Inc.

Media contact:

Michelle Fitchett

[email protected]

1-800-607-1865

